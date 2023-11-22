Top Ten Cannabis-Friendly Stocking Stuffers

PHOTO New Africa

Despite the uncertainties of the economy, holiday shoppers seem to be regaining their stride this year. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Holiday Retail Survey, holiday participation is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. As one might guess, a big portion of spending is expected to take place over Thanksgiving Week and into Cyber Monday. According to the survey, more than half (54%) of holiday shoppers plan to make purchases during the week of Thanksgiving. This is up from 49% last year, 47% in 2021, and 53% in 2020. We’ll soon see just how accurate these predictions are.

Whether or not you’re a big holiday shopper, stocking stuffers are a fun and easy way to join in on some of the holiday cheer while making friends and family feel loved. Even if you’ve aged out of the idea of Santa or you celebrate a different holiday, it’s fun to play along and partake in this classic tradition. Christmas stockings just scream creativity. There are so many different directions you can take it: beauty and glamour products for your tween; Legos and Schleich figurines for a little boy; chocolate oranges and candy canes for the sweet tooth; archival drawing pens and moleskin sketchbooks for the artist—the options are endless. But we’re here to talk about cannabis. If you have any cannabis lovers in your life, consider surprising them with one of these cannabis-friendly stocking stuffers.

First on the list is CBD Marshmallow Bon Bons from Portland-based Greater Goods. Priced at $16, these are an affordable yet special treat any chocolate lover will appreciate. Chewy and soft, these vegan marshmallows are surrounded by fudgy, organic dark chocolate and topped with chocolate sea salt. Trust us, it will be hard to have just one! Swap out your nightly dark chocolate with a bon bon and you’ll satisfy your late-night craving while also feeling the relaxing benefits of hemp-derived CBD. $16

These Wintergreen Mints from Cycling Frogs are truly one-of-a-kind. We haven’t seen anything else like them out there! Designed for microdosing, each mint contains 1mg of hemp-derived THC and 5mg of CBD. As the website states, “The mindset shift will be enough that you’ll notice, but not enough you feel ‘out of it.’” With a refreshing minty flavor, these actually do more than just taste good. Packaged in a cute little tin, the low-dose mints are perfect for gifting, too—you won’t want to throw this tin away! The tins come with 40 mints and are priced at a nice low price. $11.99

With cannabis now legal in more than half of the US, growing weed at home is becoming more and more common. So, you may want to consider buying some cannabis seeds from Royal Queen Seeds for the green thumb in your life. The brand is known for producing some of Europe’s best cannabis seeds, and they’re now offering free shipping to the US—plus, they’re offering up to 70% discounts throughout Thanksgiving Week. With so many options to choose from, you could try out a few different strains. Seeds are sold in quantities of 1, 3, 5, 10, or 25 and prices vary among genetics. The Royal Queen Seeds website is filled with resources to help you narrow down your purchase. This is one gift that will keep on giving.

E1011’s newest product innovation is the new Iven Dry Herb Vaporizer. If minimalism is your thing, then this sleek and compact device is a sight for sore eyes. If anyone in your life is a newer cannabis smoker who enjoys flower but finds vaping more approachable and easier to partake, this is the gift for them. Using heat-not-burn technology, the Iven vape works by passing hot air through herbs, releasing their active compounds as a clean and flavorful vapor. This process eliminates harmful toxins found in traditional smoking methods, providing a healthier alternative. $59.99

This fun and sneaky little pouch will surely become a treasured piece of luggage. We love the smaller size which is just large enough for all the essentials without being too cumbersome. It’s made of durable material that’s padded, so there’s no need to worry about your favorite glass piece getting harmed. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, there’s an option for everyone. Revelry’s pipe kit comes with a glass spoon pipe, a hemp 2-piece grinder and a pipe tool. Oh, and it’s lockable. At $50, this is a companion piece you will surely be getting a lot of use out of. If there’s a smoker in your life who also appreciates organization and high-quality products, then this is for them. $50

STRIO’s 2g Cartbox is so fun and vibrant and in the perfect little palm-shaped size that it’s hard not to buy one for yourself too. It looks like it was made to be a stocking stuffer. The Cartbox by STRIO is a favorite among those who value discreet smoking. Designed to mimic the form factor of a common vape disposable, it blends seamlessly into your everyday carry, ensuring that your cannabis cartridge remains under the radar. The hidden chamber can hold your favorite 1-2-gram 510 thread cannabis cartridge. This new Limited Leather Edition adds a touch of luxury and added functionality with both button-activated and auto-draw capabilities. $42.99

Keeping in line with discreet smoking, we’ve added this chic soft-brushed gold tube keychain to the list of cannabis-friendly stocking stuffers. Most joints and vape pens will fit inside this stylish tube, making it easy to take your goods with you wherever you may go. Not only is it discreet, but this keychain will keep your herb and your purse clean. It also boasts waterproof and air-tight properties so your cannabis will stay fresh and undetectable. Designed by Sackville & Co, a contemporary brand designed by women who like to smoke weed, this joint carry case keychain is for all the fancy badass ladies in your life. $20

Calling all health and beauty lovers. If anyone in your life is a self-proclaimed “skincare freak” and not incorporating CBD into their beauty regime, well, they won’t be able to say no to this luxurious powerhouse of a serum. Concocted by the legendary Hungarian skin guru Ildi Pekar, the Tissue Repair Serum optimizes the full-spectrum CBD to be water-soluble and more penetrative through nanotechnology. With its Vitamin C5, Vitamin B5: pantheon, and Hyaluronic acid, the serum ensures no more layering and instant results towards healthy, glowing skin. $149

Let’s face it, we can all use a little extra help falling and staying asleep sometimes—especially during the madness of the holidays. Time and time again we return to Sleepy Bear’s Nighttime CBD Gummies to help take us into dreamland. These cute and tasty little bears make a great gift for anyone in your life who you know could use some extra sleep. They’re easy to dose, and you don’t get the dreaded grogginess that comes with so many THC and CBD sleep aids. Sleepy Bear offers CBD/CBN gummies with and without Melatonin, so you’ve got options! $59.99

Last but certainly not least, we have our furry friends to snuggle and love on during the holidays! Make sure they don’t feel left out and keep the cannabis stocking stuffers theme going with these hilarious dog and cat cannabis toys from Doobys Dog Toys. The new 6” mini hemp blunt will easily fit in their pet-sized stocking. Made from natural hemp, this dog toy is both durable and eco-friendly. Hemp, the strong natural fiber on earth is also known for its antibacterial properties. Now, your pooch can join in on your next smoke sesh.