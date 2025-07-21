Sponsored
Inside the Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: Meet the Manufacturer Scaling Cannabis Brands into Hemp
Let’s face it, the hemp space can be tough to navigate. Whether you’re a wholesale distributor or retailer sourcing compliant, high-margin hemp products or launching your house brand, the challenges are real. Also, cannabis brands are aiming to cross into the hemp market for national expansion, but the complex patchwork of regulations, red tape and uncertainty can stall your momentum.
The hemp space is no longer a side channel; it’s a strategic growth lane for brands boxed in by fragmented cannabis regulations. Yet most operators quickly discover hemp isn’t a simple copy-paste from THC market playbooks. Formulation nuances, shifting federal and state interpretations, and retail readiness create friction. Pronounced HEMP‑CO, hhemp.co was precisely built to remove that friction, offering a one-stop ecosystem, from formulation and compliance through manufacturing, distribution and retail placement.
Hhemp.co works directly with cannabis and hemp brands, helping you launch compliant hemp-derived lines, such as THCa, THCp, CBD, CBG, CBN and more, and tap into untapped markets across the country. From formulation and regulatory compliance to packaging, wholesale and retail placement, hhemp.co is a true end-to-end solution.
Driven by Purpose. Built for Growth.
Scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Bao Le founded hhemp.co in 2020, motivated by his son’s autism and epilepsy and early, transformative outcomes with cannabinoids. Hhemp.co’s purpose remains human and outcomes-driven. Today, this deeply human purpose remains the driving force behind hhemp.co, anchoring the company’s values of Science, Innovation, and Trust.
“We built hhemp.co to remove barriers,” says Dr. Le. “Our goal is to empower brands to scale safely and successfully, without sacrificing quality or identity.”
Hhemp.co offers a full-spectrum solution for cannabis brands ready to expand into the hemp wellness market. Dr. Le has led the company in helping iconic brands such as Cookies, Gashouse, Cheech & Chong, Sherbinkis, and Boutiq step into the hemp space with confidence. With over a decade of experience in cannabinoid research and product development, Dr. Le has formulated thousands of SKUs, launched California’s first licensed cannabis extraction lab, and built both an international hemp extraction operation and a regenerative hemp farm.
At hhemp.co, this expertise translates into a turnkey ecosystem for brands looking to launch or scale compliant, high-quality hemp product lines. From custom formulation, lab testing and packaging to distribution and retail placement, the hhemp.co team handles every step, ensuring your products meet federal standards and reach the right shelves.
Why Brands Choose Hhemp.co
Over the past five years, hhemp.co has become the behind-the-scenes manufacturer for some of the biggest names in cannabis. Here are a few reasons companies are turning to Dr. Le and his team:
- Vertical Integration: End-to-end services from R&D to shelf-ready products
- Compliance First Approach: Navigate state and federal regulations with expert guidance
- Product Integrity: Rigorous testing, ethical sourcing, and strict quality assurance
- Brand Centric Strategy: Scaling your unique brand vision, not just generic white label SKUs
- Deep Market Experience: Expert knowledge of both cannabis and hemp regulatory landscapes domestically and internationally
As cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, THCp, THCa and THCv gain market traction, consumers and retailers increasingly need clarity on product safety, effectiveness and compliance, which are areas where hhemp.co excels.
Proven Collabs: Where Vision Meets Execution
Now that you have a feel for who hhemp.co is and what they do, let’s dive into some of their key partnerships. These real-world examples demonstrate precisely how they enable brands to manufacture and distribute products in the hemp marketplace successfully.
These collaborations highlight more than just product quality; they demonstrate the power of trusted brand equity, innovative formulations and consistent compliance. By working with hhemp.co, you gain access to a curated selection of high-demand, shelf-ready products from some of the most recognizable names in cannabis.
Whether you’re a retailer looking to stock standout SKUs or a brand ready to expand into the hemp category, hhemp.co is your go-to manufacturing partner–where quality, compliance and credibility come standard.
Chief Stix: Hhemp.co manufactures the cannabinoids CBG, CBG+CBD, THCp and THCa for the Chief Stix. Rap legend Rick Ross put Chief Stix on the map when he posted on his Instagram page that he smokes Chief Stix Originals, which are made with 100% CBD flower. This year, hhemp.co and Chief Stix are launching new and exciting hemp products, namely Chief Stix Zero. It’s the first-of-its-kind nicotine-free THC-free smokable alternative.
Sherbinskis: The iconic Sherbinskis, creator of Gelato and Sunset Sherbert, is another hhemp.co success story. Together, they launched a premium THCa preroll and 2G live resin vape line, featuring top strains like Rainbow Runtz. With hhemp.co’s support, Sherbinskis maintains its top-shelf cannabis quality, now available in federally legal formats.
Boutiq: One of hhemp.co’s most exciting recent partnership is with Boutiq, the cult-favorite California cannabis brand known for terpene-rich flower and sleek design. Now, thanks to hhemp.co, Boutiq is going national. It reflects a strategic shift toward accessibility and nationwide growth, without diluting the luxury cannabis experience that made them famous.
“Boutiq sets the standard in craftsmanship and aesthetic,” says Dr. Le. “Our role is to deliver that vision at scale, without compromise.”
Through an exclusive agreement, hhemp.co is the sole U.S. manufacturer and distributor of Boutiq’s new premium hemp line, debuting with:
- Live Diamond Infused Mini-Prerolls
- The Switch V4: A dual-chamber vape powered by Liquid Diamonds
Each product is carefully crafted to preserve Boutiq’s signature flavor and effects while remaining fully compliant with the Farm Bill.
The CHAMPS Connection: See Hhemp.co in Vegas
Catch the hhemp.co team live at CHAMPS Trades Show in Las Vegas, Booth #7001, from July 23–26, 2025. With 12 iconic brands under one roof, celebrity drop-ins, and surprise product releases, Hemp World by hhemp.co will be one of the most talked-about destinations on the floor.
Featured brands include: Boutiq, Sherbinskis, CAM, TEMPO, Punch Edibles, Lovepot, CHFN, ERB, NUG, Wonderuum, Chief Stix and Wyte Flower.
Stop by for live demos, exclusive tradeshow sales and bundles, a custom t-shirt activation, and to meet the innovators powering today’s most talked-about hemp brands.
Whether you’re launching your first hemp SKU or scaling a national brand, hhemp.co is your go-to B2B manufacturing and compliance partner for long-term growth.