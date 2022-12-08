The Best THC-Free Gifts for Everyone You Know

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in every store you enter. At the North Pole, Santa and his elves are going through the naughty or nice list. (Which one are you? Be honest!) This can only mean one thing: The holidaze are fast approaching. But don’t panic. You still have plenty of time to shop for the perfect present. We’ve curated 10 THC-free gifts for the cannabis lover in your life. And yes, that includes you. From designer accessories to stylish loungewear and delicious new products, here are a few picks we hope to find in our stockings on Christmas morning. It’s been a long year—treat yo’self!

The team at Delta Munchies is dedicated to providing their customers with some of the strongest and tastiest Delta-8 gummies on the market. Choose from mouth-watering flavors such as Peach Gelato, Tropical Punch and Grape Gushers—plus, fun favorites like Sour Worms and Gummy Bears. Delta Munchies products are made from American-grown hemp and are rigorously lab-tested to ensure they contain the purest and most potent ingredients without sacrificing taste or quality. Nationwide shipping is also available. Use code CANNABISNOW to receive 25% off all products excluding bundles

The phrase “drink to good health” takes on a new meaning with Flora Hemp Sprits, the world’s first line of all-natural, alcohol-free, cannabinoid-based spirits. This innovative new range provides a delicious alternative to booze while letting you unwind with a mild buzz. Perfect for the “sober curious,” Flora Spirits are available in three options: Essence (CBD), Delta-8, and pre-mixed Passion Fruit “Margarita,” which contains 5MG of Delta-8 THC and 10MG of CBD in each can. Simply swap out gin or vodka with Flora’s Essence or Delta-8 spirits to create delicious mocktails. Made with all-natural ingredients while containing zero sugar and zero calories, you can eat, drink and be merry this festive season without having to bother with alcohol. Use code CANNABISNOW to receive 10% off + free shipping sitewide.

If the aspiring cannabis chef in your life is big on ambition, but small on space, then the Small Botanical Infuser Machine and Kit from Ongrok is a must-have. Featuring five pre-set temperature options, DIY customizations and made with professional, premium quality, food-grade 304 stainless steel, this small but mighty device can create two-and-a-half cups of butter, oils and tinctures in less than an hour. The kit has everything needed to start, including a butter mold, silicone gloves, mesh strainer and recipe book. Use code NOW15 to receive 15% off sitewide.

Why have a boring bong when you can choose a bespoke bong? Prism modular bongs are held together using threaded Halo connectors allowing you to mix and match glass pieces to fit your mood and preference. But it doesn’t stop there. With their online 3D modeling program, you can design your own custom bong that suits your smoking style by swapping out bangers, bowls, bases and more. Have fun playing around with all the different options, and see exactly what it looks like before you buy. Additionally, this innovative approach to the classic consumption method makes cleaning dirty bongs a breeze. Easily take it apart, clean the separate pieces and then rebuild it in time for the next sesh. Use code Cannabisnow20 to receive 20% off.

Craftsmanship, nature, simplicity and respect are the four pillars of HØJ, the Danish company that’s redefining the standards of cannabis accessories. Holding these four pillars in mind, HØJ, meaning “high” in Danish, creates unique products that deliver higher standards, higher quality products and higher experiences. Using magnetic magic, the Klip grinder finely slices flower instead of crushing it, protecting the trichomes and delivering a better experience. These magnets make this an excellent grinder option for those with limited dexterity. Build your own experience with HØJ’s patent-pending accessory system that easily snaps together. Use code CANNABISNOW to receive 10% off sitewide.

If you’re buying for someone that loves multi-disciplinary vaping, the Mother Pucker has you covered. Weighing in at just under 9oz., this electronic dab rig is one of the newest devices on the market and has quickly become a fan favorite. It features a ceramic pot for flower mode and a titanium quartz pot for extracts mode. It also has four temperature settings, each one with a different colored light that’s both a practical and cool design feature: 437°F is a blue light; 455°F gives off a groovy green light; 473°F is a red light; and the hottest setting, 509°F, gives off a white light. The powerful 2200mAh battery will keep the clouds strong after several sessions. Use code NOW50 to receive 50% off. Discount code will automatically apply at checkout.

The most awarded vape-tech company, Puffco, brings together the disciplines of design, technology and engineering to create the coolest—and most covetable—vaping devices. The Proxy continues the company’s commitment by introducing a traditional-meets-contemporary consumption method. The Proxy is powered by an innovative new 3D chamber that heats the extracts on the sides of the ceramic chamber instead of the bottom, preserving the quality of the oil and amplifying the user experience. The Proxy has four precision heated temperature settings to deliver the most flavorful experience and vapor production from your extracts. You can also customize the experience with accessories and artist collabs. Free shipping for orders +$150. Interest-free payment plans are also offered through Sezzle.

If you’re shopping for your green-thumbed friend, you can’t go past the range of products from Farmer’s Defense. Designed for farmers by farmers to help keep skin protected from the elements, the range includes everything from UV-protective clothing to waterproof aprons. We especially love the unisex Fungi Forager straw hat that features a handy internal headband to keep sweat off your face when tending the greenhouse, garden or simply enjoying some sunshine. Save 20% now in their sitewide holiday sale.

This festive season, give your tech-loving friend the new Hitoki Saber, the latest innovative product from the team that brought you the original Trident. The handheld iteration uses the same laser technology to produce a clean, tasty vaping experience in a compact, portable device—perfect for busy, on-the-go people who love smoking weed with lasers. The Saber’s contemporary design offers three power levels that are indicated by color: Low (red) is for dry blends, medium (green) for denser blends and high (blue) blends for infused oils. The Saber’s modular design makes it easy to attach to the Hitoki Bubbler or upgrade your favorite 14mm or 18mm glass waterpipe with lasers to elevate your experience. Use code cannow 40 to receive 40% off the Hitoki Trident (excludes existing sale price).

If you’re shopping for a friend who puts session style above all else, the new Drugstore Collection apparel range from Pure Beauty will undoubtedly earn you some brownie points. Taking its cues from the intersection of fashion, cinema, music and art, this cozy line includes sweat sets, tees, accessories and so much more. It’s all made in the USA, too. The creative minds at Pure Beauty are all about shifting cultural perspectives; creating powerful connections with customers; and providing a fun, creative and safe place for expression in cannabis culture. Use code CANNABISNOW20 to receive 20% off Pure Beauty merchandise (excludes special collaboration pieces).

Perfect for kicking back and relaxing during the hectic holidays, Le Canna Royale offers a complex sensory experience of sweet and savory licorice. Utilizing the cleanest micronizing technology, Le Canna Royale delivers euphoric effects without the hangover. With a potent 1:1 ratio of 750mg of hemp-extracted Delta-8, you can enjoy this delicious drink as a shot, neat, on the rocks, or mixed with your favorite sparkling mixers to create delicious mocktails.