Sponsored
How Sōrse Technology Is Quietly Powering the Cannabis Beverage Boom
Sōrse Technology is a leading hemp and terpene emulsion formulator that focuses on the science of taste to make the edible experience better and safer.
The explosive growth of the infused food and beverage market is proof that the cannabis industry is evolving beyond traditional consumption methods. But creating a great-tasting, reliable cannabis beverage in what’s becoming a competitive category can be a complex challenge. How do you ensure that every single sip delivers the exact same experience, with a predictable onset and a pleasant, consistent flavor? It’s a complex puzzle that few have managed to solve, but it’s one that Sōrse Technology has built its reputation on mastering.
As a leading hemp and terpene emulsion formulator, supplier and compliance lab, Sōrse is the secret ingredient behind some of the most popular cannabis drinks on the market today. They partner with food, beverage and topical manufacturers to take the guesswork out of product development, ensuring scientifically stable infusions that stand the test of time.
The Spark of an Idea
Sōrse Technology’s journey began with a simple desire: to make the edible and drinking cannabis experience better and safer. The founders were frustrated with inconsistent dosing and unreliable results that left consumers wondering when—or if—the effects would kick in. They wanted to create a product with near-perfect dosing and a reliable “off ramp” so people could enjoy a predictable experience without any unwanted surprises.
The “a-ha” moment came with their first product, Happy Apple, a great-tasting beverage that delivered a reliable experience and quickly became the best-selling beverage in Washington State. The team realized that the combination of creating a stable cannabis emulsion as well as a great taste was no small feat. Those two things combined were the secret sauce, a revelation that led them to focus their business on selling their proprietary Sōrse emulsion and leaning into the food science aspect of the industry.
A World-Class Team Behind Every Sip
Sōrse is more than an ingredient provider; they’re a full-scale production partner. Their team is made up of food scientists, CPG specialists and researchers from around the globe with over 200 years of combined experience. This deep bench of expertise includes some of the most respected names in the industry: Chief Science Officer Scott Riefler, a chemist with four decades of experience, and EVP of Research Michael Flemmens, whose work includes a patented cancer treatment and an FDA-approved drug filing.
It’s this depth of in-house expertise that sets Sōrse apart. Their labs don’t just formulate ingredients—they run taste tests and long-term studies on the finished product, testing stability over an entire year and across a range of temperatures. The result is a level of reliability and quality that most competitors can’t match.
This extra level of care and commitment helps brands deliver products that consumers can trust—accurately dosed and safe to enjoy. As Sōrse puts it, their mission is simple: The dose on the can should be the dose the consumer actually experiences. Through comprehensive testing, they ensure the final product remains stable over time, so every sip faithfully matches what the label promises, even as much as a year later.
It’s this technology that enables major brands like CANN, Wynk, and a major American brewery to create wildly popular low-dose beverages. In fact, four of the top ten beverages on Cannabis Now’s list of best summer THC drinks are powered by Sōrse. But what truly sets the company apart is its focus on the science of taste. Many labs can emulsify Delta-9 beverages, but it takes a true food science specialist to engineer one that actually tastes good.
Partner with Sōrse for Consistent Cannabis Beverages
For large national and international beverage brands, the ability to create a consistent, scalable and delicious infused product is a game-changer. Sōrse helps these brands future-proof their products and scale production with ease. They even offer a mobile run production unit, which supports production at any licensed facility by converting a raw ingredient into a custom emulsion on-site. This commitment to comprehensive service positions Sōrse not just as a supplier, but as a true partner in bringing innovative beverages to life.
Whether it’s a water-soluble Hemp THC or a full-blown cannabis product, Sōrse’s lab and expertise ensure consistency and compliance. In a market where a product’s potency can be affected by everything from ingredients to packaging, they provide the testing and the knowledge to prove a product’s stability over time. For brands looking to enter the cannabis space or expand their current offerings, the choice is clear. The single most important takeaway from Sōrse is this: If you want to create a beverage or product where every sip matches the label on the can, get powered by SōRSE and partner with them for your cannabis emulsions and lab-backed data. With Sōrse powering your product, you can deliver a functional, delicious and reliable experience while focusing on what you do best—creating tasty experiences that consumers truly love.