Sponsored
Simply Crafted CBD’s Potent Promise
Simply Crafted believes everyone should have safe and affordable access to premium and potent hemp-derived products.
Simply Crafted is on a mission to provide the best possible hemp-derived products at an affordable price. The Minnesota-based company is home to the state’s largest selection of high-quality smokable hemp flower and a range of other hemp-derived CBD products that focus on supporting customers through every step of their wellness journey.
Simply Crafted believes that the healing power of hemp should be accessible to everyone. To that end, the company was founded in 2019 to provide natural remedies to help with an array of ailments. They focus on developing products that are full-spectrum and contain minor cannabinoids while maximizing terpene retention during the extraction process.
“We believe hemp flower, CBD and other industrial hemp-derived products should be sold responsibly and ethically,” Amanda Stead, founder of Simply Crafted said in a press release.
“That’s why we rigorously test all of our flower and hemp products to ensure they’re in full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.”
Simply Crafted CBD Products
Simply Crafted works with local sustainable and organic farms to ensure only premium hemp flower is used to create its range of THC and CBD products, including gummies, pre-rolls, vape pens and water-soluble syrups all designed to meet your health and wellness needs.
The brand also offers a wide range of some of the most potent delta-8 edibles currently on the market. The 2018 Farm Bill made hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids like delta-9 and delta-8 THC legal in all 50 states as long as the product contains at or below 0.3% THC.
High Spectrum CBD + THC Hemp Gummies
Simply Crafted CBD and THC gummies will satisfy your cravings for sweets and potent highs. These candies are unique in that each one contains a hefty dose of 10 mg of hemp-derived THC.
You might be wondering how the gummies can be so potent while pertaining to the aforementioned legal THC amounts. It’s simple math, really. Simply Crafted infuses THC from locally sourced organic hemp into its gummies that weigh in at 4500 mg each (10mg of THC in a gummy that weighs 4500 mg means that there’s far less than 0.3% THC content per gummy). And they didn’t stop there—each gummy is also infused with 10mg of CBD to round out the efficacy of the gummy and provide added therapeutic benefits.
Each pack of delta-9 THC and CBD High Spectrum Hemp Gummies contains 10 gummies with varying delicious and all-natural flavors, such as blackberry, peach and watermelon.
Delta-8 THC Syrup
Cannabis aficionados and the canna-curious alike will love this game-changing syrup. Packing a potent 1000 mg of THC, this all-natural syrup is infused with nano-encapsulated and water-soluble delta-8 THC, making it perfect for mixing into any drink, or for creating your own cannabis cocktails.
Delta-8 products have taken the cannabis industry by storm. The naturally occurring cannabinoid is produced as a byproduct of “regular” THC, also known as delta-9 THC. When delta-9 THC is destroyed or degraded by the sun or the passage of time, it might transform into delta-8 THC. The key distinction between delta-8 and delta-9 THC is that delta-8 feels more like THC light. That is, it has the same effects of THC—euphoria, relaxation and overall mood enhancer—but on a more pared-back level.
The customizable dosage of the Simply Crafted Delta-8 THC Syrup makes it perfect for all levels of cannabis experience. Note that high bioavailability and rapid absorption will have you feeling the effects quicker, reducing the risk of over-consumption. The syrup is available in four flavors, including raspberry, lemon, mango and sugar-free.
Giving Back
One of the Simply Crafted brand pillars is educating customers and the wider community, and advocating for cannabis law reform. The company proudly supports NORML and the Last Prisoner Project in their endeavors to change US cannabis policies and is a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and the Hemp Industries Association.
Simply Crafted is your one-stop shop for vapes, glass, accessories and a huge selection of unique CBD, CBG, CBN, delta-8 and hemp-derived delta-9 THC products. All products are rigorously third-party tested in federally regulated, ISO certified labs to give customers complete peace of mind. Simply Crafted also offers a 100% money-back guarantee. This means you can buy delta-8 edibles and more from its Minnesota store, or online if you are out state.
“Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning, and continues to drive us into the future,” Stead said.
Use promo code CANNABISNOW to save 30% on your Simply Crafted products.