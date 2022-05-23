Sponsored
ICBC Berlin Event Returns July 2022
Cannabis entrepreneurs can expect valuable industry insights and networking opportunities at the International Cannabis Business Conference.
The emerging legal global cannabis industry is bigger than ever and growing at an exponential rate. These next few years will prove to be monumental for shaping the industry for decades to come. As such, there has never been a better time to join the industry, and there is no better place to do so than at the International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin July 19-20 at the Estrel Berlin Hotel. Known for its unique blend of policy, business and entertainment, the International Cannabis Business Conference’s flagship event is Europe’s largest and longest-running cannabis B2B event.
ICBC events are the best way for cannabis innovators and inventors to get their products or services in front of the top influencers and decision makers in the cannabis space, as well as for investors to network with aspiring entrepreneurs.
The Cutting Edge of European Cannabis
The Estrel is not only the largest venue of its type in Berlin—it’s the largest of its kind throughout all of Germany. The venue is second to none and will serve as the perfect place for hosting the world’s top cannabis policy and industry leaders.
At last year’s event in Berlin, the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) hosted a panel that brought together representatives from every major political party in Germany for a first-of-its-kind cannabis policy discussion. The panel took place mere weeks before the 2021 election in Germany.
Out of that election a new governing coalition was formed, the Traffic Light Coalition, and much of what was discussed during the ICBC panel has since become the focal point of emerging cannabis policy in Germany. It’s just one of the many examples of how so much cutting edge information, insight and knowledge can be gained at ICBC. This year’s Berlin event will feature a similar panel, moderated by managing director of the German Cannabis Association, Jürgen Neumeyer, with Bundestag members from all coalition parties participating in the discussion.
Germany has the largest economy on the European continent, and the fourth largest economy worldwide. It’s not a question of if Germany will legalize cannabis for adult use; it’s only a question of when. The timing of this year’s conference could not be better, as Germany is working toward implementing what will become the largest legal, regulated adult-use market on Earth.
“We are particularly excited about this year’s conference in Berlin given the favorable political climate for cannabis legalization,” says ICBC Founder Alex Rogers. “It’s going to be extra special for our team to offer world-class cannabis industry and policy education, networking and entertainment to attendees at such a crucial juncture for Europe’s emerging cannabis industry.”
Invest Capital, Seek Capital
Prior to the B2B event, ICBC will also host a one-day Global Investment Forum at Berlin’s Hotel Adlon on July 18, with a VIP reception being held the night prior. The forum will feature hand-picked cannabis companies participating in a pitch session in front of top investors on ICBC’s main stage. It’s a tremendous opportunity for cannabis companies to showcase their products and services in front of seasoned industry investors.The pitch session is also open to service providers seeking reliable and high-end clients.
At the conclusion of the B2B event, attendees will then be able to enjoy one of ICBC’s famous after parties. This year’s after party will feature the multi-Grammy award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage. After days of learning from true-cannabis experts and networking with cannabis enthusiasts from around the globe, this is the perfect way to cap off the International Cannabis Business Conference.
The topics covered at the Global Investment Forum and B2B conference in Berlin via panels and presentations will be led by the top cannabis experts in the global cannabis space. Below is a sampling of the presenters:
- Peter Homberg – Partner, Dentons
- Jessica Billingsley – Chief Executive Officer, Akerna
- Antonia Menzel – Public Affairs, Sanity Group
- Ben Dronkers – President, Dronkers B.V. Group
- Silvia Alunni – Advisor EU Affairs, Hague Corporate Affairs and Deputy-Secretary General, Medicinal Cannabis Europe
ICBC events are attended by leading policy makers, executives and entrepreneurs from around the world, with over 80 countries being represented at previous events. Over 5,000 attendees and 350 companies, sponsors and exhibitors are expected at the Berlin ICBC conference alone. Click here to check out the event’s Stands Map. Secure your tickets before midnight on June 22nd to take advantage of early bird discount ticket pricing.