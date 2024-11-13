Senior High: Retirement Community Teaches About Benefits of Cannabis

PHOTO Pexels

One of the great things about the cannabis community is that it’s comprised of people from all walks of life. As legalization continues to spread from coast to coast, more and more people are becoming aware of the plant’s benefits—including older Americans. A 2020 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association, showed that seniors are the fastest-growing group of cannabis users. The percentage of adults aged 65 and older in the US who say they use cannabis increased from 2.4 percent to 4.2 percent between 2015 and 2018, a significant increase of 75 percent in just three years.

While some of these mature Americans first experienced cannabis decades ago, others are turning to the plant for the first time, eager to reap the health benefits attainable with thoughtful use. However, learning about cannabis can be a daunting undertaking for some seniors. So, to help ease the way, Revel Communities, a chain of retirement communities, has been hosting cannabis-themed socials and other events for residents interested in learning more.

Revel location in Issaquah, Washington. PHOTO Aaron Locke

Revel has 13 communities across the Western US and holds cannabis-related events at its facilities in California, Colorado, Washington and Nevada at least monthly. Jack Waldie, corporate resident experience director at Revel Communities, says the socials began as part of a series to challenge residents’ preconceived notions about health and wellness at the Revel Issaquah community in Washington. The events, which also included senior sex seminars with a sex therapist and physical activities such as axe throwing, archery and Hammerschlagen—a competitive nail-driving game—help fulfill the participants’ desires to stay active and live life to the fullest.

“Revel residents are up for new adventures,” Waldie says. “The cannabis events were an out-of-the-box idea that started in one of our communities and has now spread to most of our other locations. Just like any other activity, residents can choose to participate or not.”

To host the events, Revel partners with licensed local vendors on various social and educational cannabis programming. Revel Communities do not allow smoking, so you won’t find any joints at the functions, which focus on edible forms of cannabis. Events can include socials that bring residents together to relax and enjoy cannabis products while watching a movie at the community theater or having snacks at The Social Club, an onsite pub. Also popular are field trips to dispensaries, where “passionate staff” are “more than willing to take the time to educate our residents in their stores,” Waldie says. Educational events often feature a guest speaker who focuses on the science and data behind using cannabis.

Seniors enjoy a dispensary tour in Nevada thanks to Revel Communities.

Revel’s cannabis events have been well received by residents. What started as an “out-of-the-box idea” at one retirement residence has spread to most of the company’s communities. They also serve as a safe space for seniors where they find that the taboo against cannabis, which was especially prevalent during their generation, is unfounded. “Instead, many discovered new joy and leisure opportunities while also gaining an understanding of the medical benefits, both physical and mental, that cannabis has to offer,” Waldie says. “Many of our residents are interested in broadening their horizons and trying new things and we think that’s why these events have become so popular.”

A timely reminder that you’re never too old to try something new.