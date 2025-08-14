Ready, Vet, Go: Meet Glen Coyle

PHOTO Billy Murray / Hosstyle Photography

Six One Charlie is Glen Coyle’s cannabis gift to his fellow military heroes.

Glen Coyle may not be exactly as he appears.

As a proud military veteran, Canadian-born Glen Coyle named his company, Six One Charlie, after his Army call sign to honor his service and the brotherhood that comes with it. He says his focus is to provide all veterans access to the highest quality cannabis. Six One Charlie currently offers edibles, pre-rolls and topicals that focus on both flavor and wellness benefits as well as branded fashion.

“This isn’t a money thing for me,” Coyle says. “My goal is to help people, to help vets. And Six One Charlie isn’t just about cannabis. It’s about community.”

Who wouldn’t share a foxhole with this dude?