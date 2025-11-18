Event Recap: Business of Cannabis NY 2025

The Business of Cannabis: New York Summit took place earlier this month on November 6 at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, New York. The crowd was composed of dispensary owners, growers, legal experts, marketing professionals, educators and brand leaders. The historic brick-walled space overlooking the East River was filled with conversation, cautious optimism, and shared curiosity about what the next chapter of New York’s legal cannabis market might bring.

The energy in the room was shaped by the industry’s complex moment. New York’s cannabis market has expanded rapidly since legalization, but the state’s industry has also been confronted with major challenges, including delayed licensing and confusion within the Office of Cannabis Management. For many entrepreneurs and advocates who gathered at the summit, the recent election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was viewed as the biggest variable in what might come next.

The Cannabis-Friendly Mayor

During a candidate debate, Mamdani was asked, “Have you ever purchased anything in a cannabis shop, and what did you buy?”

“I have, I have purchased marijuana at a legal cannabis shop,” Mamdani replied with a chuckle.

Laughter was heard from the audience at the debate, but the comment was received differently within the cannabis industry. Mamdani’s admission was regarded as more than a humorous moment; it was seen as a rare display of candor by an elected official when addressing cannabis. His words were quickly circulated across industry circles and social media feeds, prompting discussions about the type of administration he might lead and how open he might be to engaging with those who have built the city’s legal market from the ground up.

In the days following the election, curiosity was replaced by a mix of excitement and anxiety. Operators, brand founders and policy advocates questioned whether the new mayor might signal a more collaborative approach to regulation and enforcement.

The Mamdani Effect

When Mamdani’s potential impact on the New York market was discussed, CuraLeaf’s executive vice president and regional leader Robert Sciarrone offered his view. “It’s too early to tell in New York, to see what the new mayor is going to do here,” Sciarrone said. “I’m just happy to hear that he visited a shop in New York during the debates.”

Sciarrone’s remarks were met with nods and agreement from attendees. For many, the comment served as a reminder that even small signs of understanding from elected officials carry importance. A mayor who has stepped inside a licensed cannabis store, observed its operations, and spoken with its staff may have developed a deeper appreciation for the work behind compliance and community impact.

Rather than focusing on uncertainty, Sciarrone encouraged the community to take initiative and advocate whenever possible. “Like any regime change, everybody is on a menu for a hot topic for them to bite down on. It’s our responsibility as operators in the state to get out in front of it and have conversations with Mamdani and make sure he understands that we are fighting for our business. All we can do is hope he listens. I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but all I know is we have to talk about it or else…we’re on a menu. We’ve to get out there with urgency and have a good conversation.”

Taking Action

His call to action was echoed throughout the event. In smaller breakout sessions and hallway discussions, strategies were developed. Some participants concentrated on job creation, SKU analysis and tax revenue, while others discussed strategies for engagement with the Office of Cannabis Management. Many operators spoke about the need to humanize their stories so that the mayor and his team could better understand that behind every dispensary counter and cultivation license are individuals building legitimate businesses after years of prohibition. Above all, concern was expressed about the hemp market and the impact of illegal markets on cannabis. The event took place just days ahead of President Trump’s signing of the new federal budget bill, which bans hemp-derived THC and will surely bring additional challenges for those working in the hemp consumables space.

The Wythe’s atmosphere was described as a crossroads between celebration and vigilance. Attendees congratulated one another for surviving the turbulence of recent years but repeatedly returned to a shared theme: the urgent need for city and state cannabis operators in New York to form a cohesive coalition. The absence of such a coalition within the state was described as one of the most harmful issues facing the market today, hindering collaboration and collective political negotiation. A sense prevailed that New York’s cannabis market might either fragment or flourish depending on its engagement with new political leadership.

Collaboration Between Competitors

As the day concluded, sunlight streamed through the tall industrial windows, and attention shifted toward next steps. Contact information was exchanged, working groups were organized, and commitments were made to attend future events such as the upcoming MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

For those in attendance of the Business of Cannabis event, the takeaway was clear: New York’s cannabis industry cannot wait for clarity from above. Messaging must be created that both challenges and educates. The future of the market will depend not only on new regulations, but also on relationships, persistence and the willingness to continue discussions even when outcomes remain uncertain.