Industry Events
A Summer on the Green With Vlasic Classic Charity Golf Tour
The Vlasic Classic charity golf tour blended business with philanthropy at its recent summer events in Michigan and Missouri to raise funds for cannabis prisoner organizations, the Last Prisoner Project and Freedom Grow.
The Vlasic Classic golf tour is growing into a uniquely powerful networking event. Founded by cannabis entrepreneur Willy Vlasic, the annual nationwide charity golf tournament is a movement built on purpose, community and philanthropy, all while spending a day on the green—literally and figuratively.
Now in its third year, Vlasic Classic supports organizations like the Last Prisoner Project and Freedom Grow to secure the freedom of those unjustly incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses. The tour made stops in both Michigan and Missouri, bringing together industry leaders for a weekend of golf, connection and charity.
The Michigan Classic
The first stop was the Cardinal Golf Course at St. John’s Resort in Plymouth, Michigan, on June 28. The venue was a deliberate choice, as the resort itself is a nonprofit, with all funds supporting local and international humanitarian efforts.
As one participant noted, it’s rare for cannabis brands to get to play on such an impeccable course, and the opportunity was not lost on the attendees. The location also holds a key connection to the broader golf world, as the course is a host for the LIV Golf Team Championship, making it a powerful landmark in both the sports and cannabis spaces.
The atmosphere was a unique blend of professionalism and personal touch. The entire event was a family affair, produced with the intimate, hands-on involvement of Willy Vlasic and his team. Willy’s father and nephew even came out to welcome players before the first tee-off. This personal touch extended to every detail, from the laid-back, friendly atmosphere to the generous and thoughtfully curated gift bags.
Beyond the course, the event included a lively welcome party sponsored by Kushy Punch and a culminating after-party at Willy’s home, complete with a live rosin-press demo by Access Rosin, pizza and a DJ. It was a perfect mix of a professional, large-scale event with a personal, communal feel.
Activations at every hole—from a longest-putt contest with a weed stalk putter to a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge—kept the energy high, all while driving donations to the cannabis prisoners’ cause.
The blend of local Michigan brands, such as hardware company Vapin’ Ape, and national companies like Sweed, an e-commerce platform for dispensaries, also facilitated valuable interstate networking opportunities.
“Willy and his team put on an incredible event,” says Kellen O’Keefe, president of Sweed. “What’s really great is that we’re dealing with the decision-makers. We’re going straight to the qualified purchasers and the people that we’re looking to sit down with. To be able to play golf with them for four hours and talk about our product is an amazing opportunity.
Brandy, an account executive for Northern Michigan at Kushy Punch, echoed the sentiment. “This is my second Vlasic event, and business-wise, today went really well,” she said. “There’s a lot of really good possibilities and potentials available, especially for Kushy Punch, just being able to kind of re-establish themselves.”
Alex Sturton, owner of Vapin’ Ape, highlighted the shared values, saying, “We really like the intersection of sports and cannabis of the Vlasic Classic. There are a lot of people who like to smoke and go and participate in something competitive.”
The Missouri Classic
The Third Annual Missouri Vlasic Classic continued the mission August 22-24 with a weekend of golf, fun and philanthropy at Old Kinderhook. The event was a testament to the community’s support, with 124 golfers and 37 sponsors, representing over $1 billion in annual revenue from across the Missouri cannabis industry and beyond.
The tournament’s playful energy, featuring rocket ball launchers, drone drops and a “Beat the Pro” hole, was balanced by its serious philanthropic goals. The event successfully raised over $16,000, with $10,000 going to Freedom Grow, $5,000 to the Last Prisoner Project, and $1,300 to Deshaun Durham to help him start his pre-law degree. The weekend culminated with a huge raffle, including a 3-day golf trip to Kiawah Island.
A Champion’s Perspective: An Interview With Ricky Williams
Among the sponsors in Missouri was Highsman, the cannabis brand founded by NFL legend and Heisman and NFL MVP winner, Ricky Williams, one of the pioneers of the evolving relationship between professional sports and cannabis advocacy.
Williams sees his partnership with Vlasic Classic as more than just a business move; it’s an extension of his life’s work. “I’ve never seen cannabis as just a brand play; it’s always been about healing and making things right after decades of prohibition,” he says.
For Williams, Highsman’s support for the Last Prisoner Project and Freedom Grow isn’t charity, but “justice in action.” He believes in the power of an event like this to create real equity in the industry, and it’s a mission that resonates deeply with him.
The vibe on the course was a perfect representation of Williams’s brand ethos, “Spark Greatness.” He says that the atmosphere was one of “pure competition, but with a lot of laughs and good energy.” He believes this is the “sweet spot” where having fun and pushing yourself can be done for a larger purpose. “As an athlete, I know connection comes from playing together, and when that same spirit fuels philanthropy, the impact is real,” he says.
When discussing the impact of the Vlasic Classic, Ricky Williams emphasizes that “impact is what matters.” He finds it deeply meaningful to see tangible results from the event’s fundraising efforts. “When I see real dollars going to free people and support equity in this industry, that’s when advocacy earns respect,” he says. “It’s powerful to watch change actually happen. That’s what keeps me grounded in the work.”
Williams believes that the cross-state unity on display at the Vlasic Classic is “absolutely essential” for the future of the industry. “It’s how we create scalable change, shift public perception, and level the playing field,” he says. “When industry players join forces across borders, we’re not just growing revenue—we’re rewriting the rules for equity, access and innovation.”
For a man who has constantly challenged norms, from his football career to his personal life, being an advocate in the cannabis space is a natural fit. “I’m not here just to put my name on things, I’m here to disrupt, to empower and to be real,” Williams says. “It’s about paving a new path so the next generation doesn’t have to fight the same battles.”
The Power of the Green
The Vlasic Classic is about so much more than a golf tournament. As Willy Vlasic stated, their mission will continue “until everyone is released from prison for non-violent cannabis offenses.” It’s a bold promise that is being backed up by real action, one swing, one sponsor and one freed prisoner at a time.
The event is a celebration of the power of the cannabis community, showing that when the industry comes together for a purpose, it can make a tangible difference that resonates far beyond the green.
The next round of the Vlasic Classic gold tournament tees off again on November 8 at Vegas Vlasic Classic with Nuwu. Expect a day filled with golf, good causes and a whole lot of green at the The Wolf Course at Paiute Resort.