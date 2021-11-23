Sponsored
Introducing ReCreate Beverages: All the Buzz Without the Fuzz
The Stanley Brothers changed the world with their pioneering first product, Charlotte’s Web CBD. Now, the brothers are once again disrupting the market with their new ReCreate beverage line.
Today’s cannabis connoisseur has certain expectations when it comes to ingestible products. Gone are the days when unhealthy, sugar-laden brownies with unknown cannabis quantities were the only edible option.
Scientific developments and new technology have led way to “edibles 2.0,” a new wave of cannabis-infused products that provide consistent doses, increased efficacies, and perhaps most importantly, enhanced wellness. ReCreate’s new line of THC beverages ticks all these boxes—and then some.
ReCreate is the new brand of THC products from the Stanley Brothers, experts in the realm of whole-plant health thanks to their CBD product, Charlotte’s Web. With ReCreate, the brothers have developed a range of THC-infused products to improve overall wellness. The range includes gummies, tinctures and beverages.
A relatively nascent vertical, cannabis beverages make up only 5% of the edibles market. However, their popularity is growing at an impressive rate: According to the Cannabis Beverage Association, infused beverage sales surged 40% last year, to $95.2 million. By 2025 the THC-infused beverages market will account for $1 billion in U.S. sales, according to Brightfield Group.
It’s easy to see why cannabis beverages are making such a splash. Whether you’re new to cannabis or consider yourself somewhat of an expert, THC beverages bridge the gap between the expected and the unexpected. Most people know how a beer or a glass of wine will make them feel. Infused beverages offer precise doses, meaning consumers can expect consistent, predictable effects.
Most people who have consumed edibles can recall a time when they had one (or two) too many gummies. Growing impatient while waiting for the effects to kick in, you decide to take more, but are then left incapacitated when the THC hits all at once. That’s because cannabis edibles are metabolized in the liver, converting THC into the more potent compound 11-hydroxy-THC. This process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours to feel the effects, and can lead to over consumption if you’re not careful.
Using proprietary nanotechnology, the THC in ReCreate beverages starts to work almost immediately. It enters the bloodstream through the tissue of your mouth, esophagus and stomach, maximizing the bioavailability of the cannabinoids and delivering fast results. This means you will start to feel the effects within five to 15 minutes. Say goodbye to the waiting game, and get the feeling you are looking for right away.
ReCreate Drinks Blend Science with Sapidity
All ReCreate beverages have been formulated for a targeted experience, whether that’s deeper relaxation, mental performance, better sleep, creative energy, or all-around body relief.
The advance formulations contain optimal amounts of CBD and THC for a balanced, well-rounded high. The drinks are also enhanced with additional minor cannabinoids CBN and CBG for a more efficacious experience. Along with cannabinoids, scientifically proven botanical boosters and adaptogens like Yerba Mate, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps and Passionflower have also been added to help you function at a higher level.
THC and CBD are the two most commonly known “major” cannabinoids, but the cannabis plant has over 150 cannabinoids with potential health and wellness benefits waiting to be discovered. Professor Raphael Mechoulam was the first to isolate cannabinoids—and also the first to discover how they interact with our bodies’ endocannabinoid systems (ECS). This complex network of receptors and transmitters works to keep our bodies in homeostasis by regulating sleep, stress and pain management.
There are three flavor options available as a 2.5 mg CBD/2.5 mg THC microdose formula: Blueberry Mint Acai, Cucumber Mint, and Mango Hibiscus. For those wanting a heavier hitting dose, Cucumber Mint and Mango Hibiscus are available in an extra-strength 10 mg CBD/10 mg THC option that will uplift you in a delicious, refreshing way.
Clean ingredients are essential to encouraging a healthier lifestyle, so ReCreate beverages only contain natural products made from ethically sourced, non-GMO, vegan ingredients. Plus, each can contains only 30 calories.
Maybe you’re looking for a new and refreshing way to get high with friends. Or maybe you’re just sipping solo and want a little extra buzz. Either way, ReCreate beverages are one of the most advanced highs you can buy. They offer a delicious replacement to alcohol and the associated adverse effects while still having access to the same social experience as popping a few cold ones—without the concern of over-consuming.