Sponsored
New ReCreate Products Highlight Minor Cannabinoids
The health-conscious cannabis brand is stepping up their game with highly targeted, botanically-boosted THC and CBD products.
ReCreate is redefining the cannabis experience with their new product line, which features the addition of minor cannabinoids for a highly targeted, more effective experience. Founded in 2020, The brand is focused on unlocking the cannabis plant’s many wellness properties—a goal that remains clear with their newly reformulated products. With six main effects to choose from (Boost, Immunity, Relax, Relief, Sleep and Microdose), the new gummies and tinctures are intended to help consumers enhance their wellness goals while easily fitting into existing daily routines.
While ReCreate products are designed for the health-conscious consumer, there’s no need to sacrifice flavor. Boost mind and body while having a little fun with their colorful and delicious gummies, available in flavors like Watermelon Lemonade, Strawberry Kiwi, and Tart Cherry. Cannabis wellness doesn’t have to be boring, and ReCreate is proving itself to be one of the most innovative brands on the market.
Minor (But Mighty) Cannabinoids:
All ReCreate products are formulated with their full-spectrum extract and fast-acting nanotechnology to provide one of the most efficacious products available in the market. Categorizing products by effect rather than strain helps those who are new to cannabis more easily understand how the products work, and which one is best suited to meet their needs. When utilized correctly, THC and CBD can play a big role in any wellness routine. These products are designed to help enhance any aspect of daily life, harmoniously blending your routine with the medicinal benefits of THC, CBD and adaptogenic botanicals.
Now, let’s look a closer look at the effects of these new products, and how each minor cannabinoid works to provide more targeted results. We’ll also touch on each product’s infused functional botanicals which have natural properties, intended to amplify and augment your ReCreate experience.
- THCv: This cannabinoid helps cut down on insulin resistance and regulate blood sugar levels making it perfect for those looking for an uplifting boost throughout the day.
- CBG: Look no further than CBG for an immunity boost and powerful effect. Coined the “Mother of all Cannabinoids,” CBG is the original compound from which other cannabinoids were created. It is currently being evaluated in numerous studies to determine the full extent of its wellness benefits.
- CBN: This cannabinoid touts powerful anti-inflammatory results, as well as sedative effects. CBN has been shown to help calm the mind and support sleep cycles within the body, making it a great addition in products designed for relaxation and sleep.
THE EFFECTS
BOOST Gummies
- 1:1 with THCv: These Watermelon Lemonade Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help uplift your spirits. Recommended for those needing an extra lift in no time.
- Botanical Booster: Yerba Mate. Popular across South America, Yerba Mate is a traditional drink well known for its energy-boosting properties and support in reducing fatigue.
IMMUNITY Tincture
- 3:1 with CBG: Naturally flavored with mocha, the 3:1 oil Immunity tincture is packed with Echinacea and 30mg of CBG to help support your immune system.
- Botanical Booster: Echinacea. Also known as coneflower, Echinacea is a flowering plant found in the daisy family. Native to North America, these plants have been widely used to support the immune system.
RELAX Gummies and Tincture
- 2:1 with CBN: The 2:1 Relax oil tincture and Strawberry Kiwi Gummies are packed with 10MG of CBN and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help support a sense of calm. Recommended for those searching for sweet, sweet relaxation. Ashwagandha and 10mg of CBN to help support your sense of calm.
- Botanical Booster: Ashwagandha. This Ayurvedic herb that has been cultivated in India for generations. Classified as an adaptogen, it’s used to help support a sense of calm and manage everyday stresses.
RELIEF Gummies & Tincture
- 2:1 with CBG. The Relief oil tincture and Tangerine Gummies are formulated to help your body recover from exercise-induced inflammation. Perfect for those who need that extra bit of recovery after an intense workout.
- Botanical Booster: Cordyceps Mushrooms. Originally used by Tibetans, Cordyceps has powerful compounds that help protect and support joint health and mobility.
SLEEP Gummies & Tincture
- 1:2 with CBN. Tart Cherry Gummies are jam-packed with cannabinoids and beneficial botanicals specially formulated to help support healthy sleep cycles. These Sleep Gummies are perfect for those who want to fall asleep easily while developing healthy sleep cycles.
- Botanical Booster: Passionflower. Used across native populations worldwide, Passionflower is known for its calming and soothing effects. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that Passionflower may help adults who suffer from mild sleep irregularities.
MICRODOSE Gummies & Tincture
- 6:1 with THCv: These Peach Dragonfruit Gummies are specially formulated to help provide daily support for your endocannabinoid system. By combining full-spectrum CBD with low levels of THC, these gummies are designed for microdosing and formulated to release the benefits of the entourage effect. These fast-acting gummies are formulated to help you find your daily balance and feature a variety of vitamins for additional support. Both the gummies and tincture are designed to be easy to microdose and incorporate into your daily wellness practice.
- Heightened CBD: Increased levels of CBD for a balanced, well-rounded experience
- Vitamin Blend: ReCreate’s proprietary superfood vitamin blend is made from whole foods like banana, papaya, oranges, and shitake mushrooms, and includes folate for maximum benefits.
Providing specific results that you can count on, there is no guesswork involved when it comes to ReCreate’s products. Reliability is important when it comes to integrating cannabis and wellness, and the brand prides itself on consistent results. By breaking down the focused advantages of individual cannabinoids, ReCreate was able to improve the reliability and effectiveness of their product. Not to mention, every product is non-GMO and ethically sourced.
The Brains Behind the Operation
Founded by the Stanley Brothers in an effort to incorporate cannabis seamlessly into the world of wellness, ReCreate has gained recognition for its innovative botanical blends. By combining the benefits of cannabinoids with adaptogens like Yerba Mate, Ashwagandha, Cordyceps and Passionflower, the brothers were able to create formulas that break free from traditional cannabis expectations.
As the world of cannabis continues to grow and expand, so does the demand for products that go above and beyond. Recognizing that THC and CBD are a powerful tool in treating a plethora of ailments, the Stanley Brothers created the well-known CBD brand, Charlotte’s Web, setting the stage for the brothers’ goals in the healthy and mindful segment of the cannabis industry.
Wellness, Meet Weed
Cannabis as a market has evolved greatly since we first saw California legalize medical marijuana in 1996. Since then, the work to destigmatize cannabis continues, and the plant is much more widely utilized for its recreational and medicinal properties. Historically, integrating marijuana into your daily routine was frowned upon. But the desire for a product that merges the worlds of wellness and cannabis is rapidly growing. By merging two booming industries, ReCreate is helping new and veteran cannabis users find a holistic alternative for enhancing body and mind.