PAQcase: Recycled Ocean Plastics for Cleaner Seas and Fresher Joints
The cannabis industry may preach sustainability, but often falls short in its practices. Many operators prioritize their bottom lines over doing what’s best for the planet. However, there are a few companies in the space gaining momentum in the push for sustainability.
For far too long the cannabis industry has lived with a dirty little secret. From the way plants are farmed and nourished, to the way the end goods are packaged, most industry practices are not environmentally friendly. This includes growing methods, nutrients, and most of all, single-use packaging. However, some companies are taking on the challenge of “going green.”
PAQcase is one cannabis brand committed to using alternative plastics for a healthier planet. PAQcase makes pre-roll packaging and doob tubes out of OceanPür, which is a proprietary blend of plastic retrieved from high seas, coastal waters and tributaries to help eliminate ocean waste.
In making the switch to alternative, eco-friendly materials, consumers and operators can join forces and position the cannabis industry to transpire as a leader in environmental sustainability.
Strict Regulations Pose Challenges for Sustainability
The agricultural and retail sectors of the cannabis industry generate copious amounts of excess waste—150 tons annually, according to Spectrum News. Furthermore, because of strict regulations on cannabis, the industry produces more waste than comparative industries. The commercialization of cannabis industry has only made matters worse.
By law, cannabis retailers are required to follow stringent packaging protocols, including child-proof features, specific labeling and reliable materials. Adversely, most cannabis products are packaged in single-use plastic, which can’t be recycled. Plastic is overwhelming the planet, and most packaging used for cannabis ends up in the landfill.
Many consumers are asking about hemp-based plastic products. However, most of these are 30% hemp at best, and unfortunately in the United States, hemp plastic usually isn’t recyclable. While hemp plastic can be composted, it is nearly impossible to do so sustainably, as most hemp plastic products are made with petroleum-based plasticizers.
Reclaimed Ocean Plastic: A Smarter Choice
Plastic can be sustainable when used properly because of its durable properties. On the other hand, single-use plastics are not. PAQcase’s customizable joint case, called the JPAQ, is not only made from OceanPür plastic, but it also encourages the idea of “reduce, reuse, recycle.” Doob tubes get thrown away immediately, while consumers hold onto the JPAQ long after the joints have been smoked. One of the easiest ways to reduce waste is to reuse something. Because the JPAQ is reusable, depending on state/local law, retailers could use PAQcase products in a recycle/refill program.
Ocean plastic is the ultimate material to limit the strain on our planet’s resources. Together, PAQcase and its sister brand PAQaging, have removed 35,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean. The goal for 2022 is to remove 100,000 pounds of plastic from our planet’s waterways.
The JPAQ: A Reusable, Eco-friendly Joint Case
PAQcase is the world’s leading developer of sustainable, premium multi-pack pre-roll packaging and accessories for the cannabis pre-roll industry. PAQcase helps millennial smokers opting for daily pre-rolls be discreetly prepared for any occasion. The JPAQ cases are available in five different shapes and sizes, all made from the eco-friendly OceanPür plastic.
Choosing the correct packaging to keep cannabis fresh for long periods of time can be challenging. Cannabis is an organic substance and begins to decay the moment it’s harvested. The goal of all PAQ products is to delay that process and extend freshness for as long as possible.
One important feature that sets PAQ products apart from the competition is their patented gasket seals, which keep your herb fresh for longer periods of time. In contrast, many producers package pre-rolls in cardboard and utilize 3-5 tubes for each joint to put into the cardboard to keep them fresh. Others will use some sort of child-resistant package and then use shrink wrap or a similar solution in an attempt to keep joints fresh. PAQcase has the only built-in, gasket-sealed, child-resistant container that also self-preserves the joints in a turnkey solution.
To add, PAQcase helps busy C-level executives easily innovate with environmentally responsible packaging in a fast-paced market. A complete white-label solution, PAQcase offers other brands fully customizable options. The company takes pride in their white glove service, from the initial conversation until JPAQ is flying off the shelves.
By making the switch to PAQcase, both businesses and consumers can feel excited about where their products come from. Customers want to reuse JPAQ pre-roll joint cases because they are portable, durable and made from recycled material. Second guessing whether the goods were made in an ethical manner isn’t necessary when using PAQcase products. As one of the first and few multi-pack joint cases on the market, PAQcase’s versatility and commitment to sustainability has averaged 4.5 stars from over 1500+ reviews on Amazon.