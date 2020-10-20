Sponsored Content
How to Precisely Control Humidity in an Indoor Cannabis Grow
Horticat Grow Technologies offers the industry’s only wall-mount humidifier with direct connection to your water supply, eliminating the need for continuous refilling.
Striking the balance of perfect humidity for cannabis plants has always been a struggle for growers. From a novice’s basement set-up to a pro’s industrial grow room, not having an indoor grow’s humidity dialed in can wreak havoc on your plants. Part of the struggle comes from the fact that the cannabis plant needs varying levels of humidity depending on where it is in the growth stage. If you are planning to grow cannabis, it’s important to invest in a humidifier in order to protect your crop.
There are a handful of different humidifiers out there, but the one most growers turn to is the ultrasonic humidifier. Ultrasonics can produce both warm and cold mists that circulate throughout the room using an internal fan. Though the ultrasonic humidifier is a favorite for growers, one of the big drawbacks is its inability to connect to a water source. This means the user spends a lot of energy keeping track of when it needs refilling.
That’s where Horticat Grow Technologies comes in. Growers can now have the best of all worlds: an ultrasonic humidifier with the ability to connect to a water supply, eliminating the stress of refilling.
By Growers, for Growers
The innovative team at Horticat Grow Technologies recognized this issue and felt the need to develop a solution. As growers themselves, they knew there weren’t many good choices on the market for adding humidity to the grow room.
“Most people used the old, clunky mushroom type of humidifiers that were very messy and didn’t have any controls built in,” said Chad Munson, VP of product development. “After many design changes and trials, we launched the first wall-mount, direct-connect humidifier with built-in controller in 2015”
CEO Robert Johnson has been focused on manufacturing, distributing and innovating products since 1998. In 2014, Munson convinced Johnson to shift gears and enter a new industry – the cannabis industry.
“Now is the time to innovate for a market in its infancy” Munson said.
The Horticat U80
As mentioned, the Horticat U80 is a humidifier that doesn’t require regular refilling since it can be connected directly to your water supply line. This is a huge time saver, and more time in the grow room can result in more nurtured plants.
The Horticat U80 dispenses clean mist over plants in the grow room and feeds them with humidity by dispersing up to 10 gallons of water a day, without leaving any mess. Install one unit for smaller grows or connect multiple units to evenly distribute humidity in larger rooms.
The unit easily mounts to the wall and stays extremely quiet while operating – you might almost forget that it’s there! But your plants won’t. The humidity of the room will stay set to your specifications without your ever having to worry about filling the humidifier.
Weighing only 15 pounds, the U80 is extremely easy to maneuver and easy to clean. And for such a high-quality humidifier, the price point of $299 is extremely affordable. Pay a bit more for the U80 Pro model ($399), and you get the ability to digitally control the humidity and have a day-and-night mode setting.
The U80 Pro unit has again reshaped humidity needs. Single units are perfect for the small-scale grower, but large-scale commercial growers are now using the U80 Pro. They can be installed throughout a very large space, then multi-linked together wirelessly where they act in unison, turning on and off as needed to provided even humidity distribution. “The industry is always trying to improve. People in this industry are honestly just recently realizing that humidity control is absolutely key to vegetative, flower and the curing process,” Munson said. “In other words, it’s key for reaching next level quality product.”
