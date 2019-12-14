Five Fantastic CBD Skin-Care Products

PHOTO Morgan English for Cannabis Now

Cannabis Now lays out the best CBD-based products for your skin.

In the world of beauty and skin care, few things are driving as much excitement as the potential benefits of cannabis topicals. Some of the most advanced cannabis tech projects right now are actually around growing obscure cannabinoids to use in beauty products and other pharmaceutical settings. While folks like Dr. Bronner’s have been crushing the hemp soap game for years, here is a lineup of products leading the new charge.

Get all these items and more at the Cannabis Now Retail Store located at 8495 W. 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

Tell us, do you use CBD in your skin care routine?