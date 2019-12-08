CBD Edibles for the Holidays

Here’s our pick of some of the top CBD edibles in the game.

From microdoses to macro, edibles continue to evolve under heavy scrutiny. Today, the cannabis industry’s best chocolatiers, bakers and chefs continue to amaze with their creations. Since it’s all about flavor in the age of legal dosing limits, the competition for the tastiest edible has certainly heated up. We can only expect things to get more delicious.

Get all these items and more at the Cannabis Now Retail Store located at 8495 W. 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

TELL US, do you prefer edibles with CBD?