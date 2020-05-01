Products
Look Good, Feel Great with Luxurious Topicals from CAUSE+MEDIC
Combining cannabis with other active botanical ingredients, CAUSE+MEDIC is an all-natural skincare line that enhances your skin’s health and radiance.
With their multiple beneficial applications, from pain relief to anti-aging, CBD topicals are more popular than ever. But with so many options on the market, how can you differentiate between the good and the great? Luxurious CBD topical company CAUSE+MEDIC has developed a line of all-natural products that allow you to do good for the community while making you feel great.
Research suggests that people suffering from skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are finding relief in products containing cannabidiol (CBD), thanks to the cannabinoid’s anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. If you’re one of the 10% of Americans struggling with eczema or psoriasis, you may benefit from CAUSE+MEDIC’s Healing Body Balm, a hydrating and healing CBD salve.
CBD is known to help with anti-inflammatory conditions like MS, lupus, and Crohn’s. While the weather, stress, and allergies can trigger a flare-up for skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis, both have their roots in autoimmunity. Doctors often prescribe harsh medicated steroid creams for treating flares ups, but more and more people are turning to natural products instead.
Look Good
By combining the healing properties of CBD and the effectiveness of additional active botanicals, CAUSE+MEDIC’s Healing Body Balm can be used daily for dry, itchy, red or inflamed skin associated with the aforementioned skin conditions. Organic jojoba seeds oil, hemp seed oil, shea butter, dog rose fruit oil, vitamin E, and coconut oil are blended with 400mg of water-soluble CBD.
Along with the Healing Body Balm, CAUSE+MEDIC’s range of patented, water-soluble CBD products includes a luxurious body butter; non-greasy massage oil; a regenerative pain cream that provides relief from aches, arthritis, sprains, strains, and inflammation; nourishing lip balm; and healing tattoo balm.
Where possible, CAUSE+MEDIC uses organic ingredients that are consciously selected and sourced responsibly, as well as being free of parabens, synthetic dyes and fragrances. They are also cruelty-free. Additionally, all packaging and supplies are 100% recyclable or made from already recycled materials.
Feel Great
Because they believe beauty is more than skin deep, CAUSE+MEDIC works with Empower Survivors, Support Syrian Refugees and Keep Girls in School — all organizations that empower women and girls. $1 from every purchase goes to an organization of the customer’s choice through i=Change.com, meaning you can really flex your purchasing power. You can also track the impact of your choice and see how you are helping to make a difference to the women and girls around the world who need it most.
Treat Yourself to a Luxury Experience at the CAUSE+MEDIC Spa and Storefront
The mountain town of Buena Vista, Colorado has long been a destination for fresh air, outdoor adventure and all things wellness, making it the perfect location for the flagship CAUSE+MEDIC Wellness Boutique & CBD Spa.
Focusing on wellness from within, the CAUSE+MEDIC spa will serve as a sanctuary for locals in search of some self-care, a weary road tripper in need of some R&R or a bride and groom wanting to treat themselves before the big day. A premier destination for clean living and luxury CBD skincare, treatments available include the sought-after CAUSE+MEDIC massage and facial treatments all intended to make you glow from the inside out with high-quality products that are free of harmful chemicals and never tested on animals.
Whether your CBD topical needs are for relief or relaxation, CAUSE+MEDIC will help you do good while you feel great.
TELL US, have you ever experienced a CBD spa treatment?