Terpenes, Unlocked: The Aromatic Soul of Cannabis

soul mates “Terpenes are the aromatic soul of cannabis,” says True Terpenes CEO Daniel Cook. “They’re what gives each strain its scent and flavor—from citrusy bursts to deep, earthy notes.

As the vast scientific possibilities of cannabis rapidly become more researched, so too does the studying and research behind the fascinating components that are terpenes. These botanical compounds are the building blocks that give cannabis buds their characteristics—everything from the aromas of the bud to the physical appearance to the various feelings and sensations that cannabis strains can provide.

Myrcene gives indica strains their relaxing and “couchlock” feelings, while terpinolene and limonene, for instance, give sativa strains the boost in energy and creativity that they’re commonly known for. Pinene can exude a very forest-like aroma while caryophyllene exudes a pepper-like smell. Truly, the study of terpenes is a marvelous new field of botanical sciences. And a few very innovative companies are not only researching but also creating these unique compounds.

Since 2016, True Terpenes has been at the forefront of terpene science and production. Prior to creating the company, Founder Chris Campagna ran a medical cannabis clinic in Oregon and personally witnessed how drastically inconsistent the terpene profiles in cannabis products could be. Additionally, Campagna observed how many terpenes are destroyed during common extraction methods.

The removal of those crucial terpenes could be very problematic, especially as most states have some form of a medical cannabis program and people from all types of societal demographics have become medical cannabis patients. For instance, if a patient relied on a myrcene-heavy indica to alleviate sleeping issues or anxiety, the destruction of that myrcene could lessen the potency of their medicine. If a patient were using a pinene-dominant strain for muscle pain, the deletion of that terpene could possibly worsen that patient’s pain.

From reading the vast research on the entourage effect of cannabinoids by neurologist Dr. Ethan Russo, Campagna realized the true essential nature of terpenes and how vitally useful they could be for cannabis cultivators and consumers alike.

“That insight led to the creation of True Terpenes, a company dedicated to supplying high-quality, consistent terpene blends to product innovators,” Cook says. “By rebuilding terpene profiles, brands could craft reliable, effective products that honored the complete cannabis experience—not just its THC content.”

There’s a multitude of reasons why terpene solutions such as True Terpenes’ blends have greatly increased in popularity. First, there’s the rapid expansion of the US cannabis industry itself to thank. Despite only being recreationally legal in 24 states, the country’s cannabis industry surpassed $30 billion in sales in 2024, according to the 2025 Vangst Jobs Report. Cultivators and extractors from across the legal markets are very likely coming to the same realization that Campagna did in Oregon and are eager to find ways to strengthen their terpene profiles against damaging manufacturing practices. As the later states legalize and create statewide cannabis industries of their own, diverse terpene blends will almost certainly become of greater necessity.

Next, the awareness of terpenes and their many possibilities became greater common knowledge among cannabis consumers as the retail cannabis industry expanded. Whereas only THC content mostly mattered in the unlicensed market days, an increasing number of consumers now know the difference in feelings and effects between indica versus sativa and between ocimene, terpinolene and linalool.

“The evolution of our terpene solutions mirrors the evolution of the cannabis consumer, from simple curiosity to sophisticated preference,” Cook says. “Early on, the industry leaned into basic flavors and strain mimicry. Today, people expect authenticity, consistency and depth.”

The growing adoption of terpene blend solutions can also be attributed to their inherent flexibility, as they can seamlessly integrate into virtually every cannabis product, from gummies and beverages to vape cartridges and various topicals. This allows brands to fine-tune flavor, aroma and effect with consistency. Because terpene blends can be used across so many product formats, they’re accessible to virtually every type of cannabis consumer. Whether it’s a pack of mini-prerolls enjoyed by someone in their early twenties or a topical chosen by a senior exploring cannabis for the first time, both experiences can be enhanced by the very same terpene profile.

“People want more than just THC or CBD percentages; they’re seeking products that deliver mood, taste and effect with nuance and intention,” Cook says. “Flavor and aroma make that possible.”

As prestigious institutions such as The University of Arizona and privately funded companies continue to advance the overall research and knowledge on terpenes, Cook predicts a bright future for their scientific appeal and usage: “We’re entering the experience economy of cannabis and terpenes are the key to unlocking differentiated, targeted and repeatable experiences. They give products character. They invite the consumer into a ritual. And, most importantly, they’re helping both new users and connoisseurs explore cannabis with more excitement, clarity and control.”

This story was originally published in issue 52 of the print edition of Cannabis Now.