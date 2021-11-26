2021 Top Cannabis Gifts

No one gets left out this year. Our carefully curated list of cannabis gifts has something special for the canna-curious, the daily user and everyone in-between.

From the latest high-tech laser bong, to smell-proof stash bags and the first ever e-torch to use induction heating, there are lots of gifting options to choose from for cannabis aficionados and newbies this holiday season. Buying cannabis gifts can sometimes feel overwhelming, so we’ve helped break it down for all the different kinds of cannabis lovers in your life. Take advantage of these exclusive Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday season sales happening right now.

For the Gear Head

Is there someone in your life who likes to stay ahead of the trends with the most cutting-edge industry gear? We’ve rounded up a few high-tech products that are sure to please that friend who loves to nerd out on new tech and product features.

Perfect for anyone who loves cooking with cannabis, this high-quality kitchen appliance separates kief in just 30 seconds. Dry sifting means no chemicals are needed, and it’s easy to use and clean. This is also a nice present for those who love cooking and baking but are new to experimenting with cannabis recipes since it’s so easy to use.

Use code CANNABISNOW200 for the free 200 micron screen when you buy a Highten Sifter & Screen Bundle. Prices go up January 2022.

The Trident patent-pending laser combustion system delivers the cleanest smoke while also preserving your herb’s true flavor. The method of combustion is similar to a magnifying glass under the sun. Translation: heat your weed with lasers and say goodbye to butane from lighters. Hitoki’s mission is to elevate the smoking experience through modern technology and design. So, yes, your high-tech friends will love this.

Get 40% off the Hitoki Trident now through Nov. 26. Black Friday/Cyber Monday specials are automatically applied to all Trident sales at checkout.

This wireless lightweight power bank is small enough to fit in your pocket while simultaneously charging your phone and vape pen. It’s perfect for those who are always on-the-go, and its wireless nature means you don’t have to worry about leaving cables at home. Consider the whole 510 TOQi system for more wireless charging and vaping options.

Get 25% off site wide with code BFCM25 at checkout, valid until Nov. 29th at 11:59 pm EST.

Gear heads and art lovers alike will appreciate this premium bamboo organizer for your flower and accessories. It’s a high-end stash box for beginners and aficionados. Form meets function with a portable rolling tray, built-in magnets for increased organization, and spacious compartments for all your goods.

Enter Promo Code 10PRECENT100 at their online Etsy Shop for 10% off when you spend $100. Discount is applied at checkout.

For the Dabber

Dabbing has become popular in recent years, and there are a lot of fun new products to meet the demand. Here’s our short list of a few fan favorites for a variety of dabbing desires. Some are perfect for on-the-go use, while others are better suited for display on the mantle.

The RiO stands for “rig-in-one” and was aptly named so. It’s a small-but-mighty dab rig with a built-in blowtorch that is still compact enough for on-the-go dabbers. The integrated torch is a game-changer; it essentially allows for a traditional dab experience without the muss and fuss. It’s become the premiere device for cold starting and comes in a variety of colors for that personalized feel. An all new matte finish line is being released on Black Friday.

For Stache’s Black Friday Sale, they are offering a site wide discount of 15% off, from Friday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 29.

Designed specifically for the cannabis connoisseur, the Dab Rite Digital IR Thermometer provides accurate temperate readings so you can count on taking the perfect dab. With an LED guide light and flexible reading arm, this aesthetically pleasing device goes above industry standards, elevating the dabbing ritual.

Enter Promo Code CannabisNow for 25% off at checkout.

This über sleek dab rig offers the highest level of customization and control to dial in the exact experience you’re looking for. Bluetooth technology enables users to seamlessly pair the device with the Peak Pro mobile app for a new level of control and customization. Use the app to create and save dozens of custom heat profiles along with duration and LED colors.

Puffco’s Black Friday Specials are going on now through Nov. 30.

Another tool for perfecting your dabbing ritual, the Ispire Wand is the first ever e-torch to use induction heating. It eliminates the need for a torch along with the wires and coils found with other eNails. By using borosilicate glass bangers with an induction heating method, the Wand can precisely heat the banger to your desired temperature.

Get 30% off with their Black Friday Special, automatically applied at checkout.

For the Globetrotter

With expanding legalization, travel-friendly cannabis products are becoming more and more popular. These featured brands all make smoking on-the-go easy and enjoyable. Consider gifting one (or two) for friends and family who always seem to be traveling.

Keep joints and pre-rolls fresh with these simple but effective eco-friendly joint cases made from recycled ocean plastics. Just throw it in your luggage and perfectly rolled cannabis will be waiting for you on the other side. These are gasket-sealed for freshness and odor resistance. Available in a variety of sizes and easily fits into purses and pockets.

Take $4.20 off now through Dec. 25 with code CANNABISNOW21 at paqcase.com.

Pack your cannabis goods in style with any one of Revelry’s smell proof luggage options. Not only are they functional, but the clean, minimalist designs go well with a wide variety of looks. People will surely be asking, “Where’d you get that?” The collection includes duffle bags, rolltop backpacks, purses and smaller stash bags. Stay organized and look good doing it with Revelry.

Use Promo Code CANNABISNOW20 now until Jan 2, 2020 for 20% off everything. revelrysupply.com

Having to go find a dispensary and pick up a vape pen or flower when you’re on a quick, jam-packed trip can be a nuisance. If you’re going to pack a vape pen, we recommend the Cliq by Select. Some vape pens break at altitude, but not this one. Sleek and pocketable, the Cliq is made from ultra-tough stainless steel making it extra durable for travel. The gravity-fed pod preserves your oil while ensuring no drop gets wasted. We also like the “always on” auto-draw feature, which makes taking a puff even quicker when on the move. Your friends won’t be leaving this travel companion behind.

Select products are widely available at dispensaries nationwide. Find a retailer near you at https://selectcannabis.com/cliq/.

For the Homebody

There’s nothing quite like getting high while relaxing in the comfort of your own home. What used to be a special treat has turned into more of the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are always on the lookout for products that aid with self-care and can enhance your home rituals. Here are just a few small but thoughtful gifts that should go a long way for that friend or loved one who is happiest at home.

These CBD-infused Soak & Toke Bath Bombs from Creative Bath Design are a home run. Formed in the shape of a hemp leaf, each bomb is made with 350 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate, 25 mg of hemp-derevied CBG isolate and organic essential oils. This combination makes for one of the strongest topicals absorbed through your pores. Translation: Prepare to feel relaxed. Once the bath bomb dissolves, a pre-rolled hemp-derived CBD joint will be waiting for you for the ultimate unwind.

Receive free shipping on all orders placed Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 with Promo Code NOWTHANKS.

Give the gift of knowledge. What better gift for the bud lover in your life than a gift that keeps on giving? You already know that Cannabis Now provides world-class content — from gourmet edible recipes to in-depth features on the expanding industry and expansive culture of cannabis — we share everything worth knowing about this incredible plant; why not share that with someone you love? Choose a glossy print subscription sent directly to their home or go green with a digital subscription.

Save 50% at cannabisnow.com/subscribe.

These cannabis-themed journals are perfect for aspiring writers, or anyone who enjoys taking notes about their favorite strains. Reminiscent of Moleskin journals, Goldleaf’s well-made notebooks are both approachable and science-forward. With templated pages, helpful charts and fun layout, these make for a thoughtful present that both new and veteran cannabis enthusiasts will enjoy using.

Receive 20% off orders over $35 now through Dec. 1 for their annual holiday sale. Discount is applied at checkout.

For Everyone: Stocking Stuffers

Stocking Stuffers are some of our favorite gifts to buy. There’s nothing like pulling out the mysterious gifts Santa stuffs in our stockings each year–no matter how old you get. These useful smoking accessories are sure to please the toker in your life.

Just press, pack and light with these hassle-free tobacco lead bowl liners. Not only are these a great option for those who enjoy smoking their cannabis with some tobacco, but they also keep your bowl nice and clean after every sesh. Crafted from dark, air-cured tobacco leaves, Blunt Bowls provide an even burn with a mild aroma that’s suited for any occasion.

Use code BBHOLIDAY15 for 15% all orders now through Dec. 17.

The silicone MouthPeace by Moose Labs helps keep smoking clean and safe. With it, you can easily share pipes, rigs, joints, blunts, e-cigs and vapes without sharing germs. New mouthpiece bong, joint and vape filters help remove resin and tar that cause you to cough and choke while also making each pull smoother and more flavorful. It’s a win-win all the way around.

Enter Promo Code HOLIDAZE21 to save 20% all season long.