Peace of Mind with Canndeux’s THC-Free CBD
From farm to you, Canndeux takes great care in creating the finest, certified THC-free, 100% broad-spectrum CBD products.
By now you’ve likely heard about CBD, and perhaps even researched about it on your own. Its natural benefits like anxiety, pain relief, anti-inflammation and so many other health-improving properties are widely publicized.
But when you take a deeper dive into the world of CBD, you start to learn that not all CBD products are created equal. When it comes to ingredients and the manufacturing process, quality matters – especially when you’re looking for 100% broad-spectrum CBD.
If 100% broad-spectrum CBD is important to you, then consider Canndeux. Made from Non-GMO organically farmed hemp, and grown in the fields of Colorado, Canndeux is an all-natural, pure and potent line of CBD products.
Enjoy CBD in its Purest Form
Put simply, broad-spectrum CBD is full-spectrum CBD, with 100% THC removed. So, it contains all the health benefits of CBD, minus all the THC. It begins as a full-spectrum extract with all of hemp’s terpenes and cannabinoids intact before it is sent through a refinement process to remove the THC compound.
“Whether [consumers] don’t want the high from THC, or are concerned with passing drug tests because of it, we wanted to create a product line featuring all the health benefits of CBD with 0% THC – which is why it’s called broad-spectrum CBD,” said Andrew Revell, Canndeux’s Founder and CEO. “That’s an important distinction, and it’s why we created Canndeux.”
The industry and legal standard for any pure CBD product is one that contains less than 0.3% THC, which is why many CBD products still contain THC. Aside from concerns of the “high” that comes with THC, did you know that some products can sometimes result in a failed drug test? Mandatory drug tests check for THC, the federally illegal molecule that occurs naturally alongside non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD), which is why some are hesitant over trying CBD products.
If you’re looking to enjoy CBD in its purest form, without concern over THC, it’s important to be sure of the process and certifications behind the brand.
Complete Transparency
Canndeux believes you should never have to worry about what you’re putting in your body for better health. With this belief in mind, the company removes all THC risk in the creation of their high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products. They are certified as 100% broad-spectrum CBD and 0% THC for your peace of mind. This is confirmed through independent third-party labs and labeled on all products.
These tests verify all Canndeux CBD products throughout harvest, extraction and creation. These certificates of analysis and potency reports on all products are readily available, thanks to Canndeux’s commitment to transparency.
Additionally, Canndeux goes even further and uses the Supercritical Extraction method so that no harmful solvents are used in processing. This means that the final hemp extract used in all Canndeux CBD products is completely solvent-free.
The result? A high-end line of CBD products that you can trust are certified THC-free, with all the CBD benefits. Canndeux is available in gel capsules, mint serum, and their brand-new CBD Body Lotion, for a wellness routine you can rest easy with.
