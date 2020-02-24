Industry Events
ICBC & Spannabis Unite Again As Spain’s Largest Cannabis Conference
Connect with other professionals looking to break into Europe’s burgeoning cannabis market at the International Cannabis Business Conference in Barcelona.
For the second consecutive year, the International Cannabis Business Conference and Spannabis are joining forces to bring you Spain’s largest B2B cannabis event.
Hosted in Barcelona’s Auditori de Cornellà on March 12, the super-conference features a schedule packed with true cannabis experts discussing the latest developments and innovations from the global cannabis industry.
Speakers at this year’s ICBC Barcelona event include Dana Rohrabacher, former congressman and cannabis reform hero; Jamie Pearson, CEO of Bhang; DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill and recently appointed Chief Brand Strategy Officer at Bhang; Miguel Vila Gómez, former Spain congressman and cannabis regulation activist and Andrew DeAngelo, co-founder and GM of Harborside. Ngaio Bealum will be presiding over the conference as the master of ceremonies.
Regarded as one of the premier B2B cannabis networking events for entrepreneurs and investors alike, ICBC is the place to learn about the emerging cannabis industry and make impactful and lasting connections with other professionals looking to break into Europe’s burgeoning cannabis market.
Owner and CEO of Spannabis, Carlos Palomino, believes that the partnership between Spannabis and ICBC “seemed like a natural progression” and a way for the two events to provide attendees with a wider range of opportunities and experiences.
“We are one of the most important fairs in the world and the most important in Europe and the ICBC is the B2B conference par excellence,” said Palomino.
He believes cannabis conferences like Spannabis and ICBC are important to help normalize cannabis in Spain and undo the damage caused by prohibition.
“Much damage has been done with prohibitionist policies, and there are still a good number of citizens who know nothing about the utilities of cannabis, both from the medicinal and recreational perspective and from the industrial side of this wonderful plant,” said Palomino. “The conferences of Spannabis are oriented in that sense. With regard to the ICBC, it is a business-centric conference, and it is crucial that the Spanish population, and also the European population in general, be aware of the international market that is still being created.”
Palomino was inspired to create Spannabis by other cannabis fairs that were being held in Germany and Holland. Since the first Spannabis was held in 2002 at the Palau Sant Jordi, Palomino believes the cannabis scene in Spain has “professionalized,” with new ancillary companies emerging in the process.
“Although self-cultivation has been the center of the industry for many years, today, medical cannabis, hemp or all kinds of tools for cultivation and extraction are very present.”
While he predicts that most of Europe will pass some sort of regulation, be it medical or recreational over the next five years, Spain’s cannabis future is not so clear. “We are a very conservative country, so it remains to be seen what will happen here.”
His favorite memory of last year’s collaboration between Spannabis and ICBC? “Without a doubt, the great influx of public, along with the intervention of Damian Marley will go down in history.”
This year, Palomino’s goal is for the combined efforts of Spannabis and ICBC to deliver greater political and social impact from last year and “to contribute our grain of sand to carry out regulation in Spain.”
The International Cannabis Business Conference in Barcelona will be held on March 12 at the Auditori de Cornellà with an after-party at the iconic Arts Hotel (Ritz-Carlton). The after-party will feature DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill and other musical acts.
Make sure you’re at Spain’s largest B2B cannabis event, ICBC Barcelona.
TELL US, have you been to any international cannabis conferences?