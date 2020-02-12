Grow
Growing Exposed Takes You Into the Wonderful World of Weed
Growing Exposed is the number one cannabis cultivation show for all budding enthusiasts, whether you’re a cannaseur or simply canna-curious.
Hosted by Amanda MacKay and Justin Cooper and created by film producer Jeremy Deichen, Growing Exposed takes you into the once underground scene of cannabis production, offering an unrestricted view inside the world of marijuana growing.
Each week, you’ll head off with the team on another adventure, whether it’s inside some of the most unique gardens in the country, meeting the men and women who cultivate some of the world’s best cannabis, or gleaning invaluable growing tips straight from the most experienced growers.
But it’s not all farm tours and big buds. Growing Exposed lets you experience first-hand some of the most innovative and iconic industry events in cannabis culture, like Spannabis in Spain or the High Times cups. The team’s access-all-areas gives you exclusive access to the newest trends in the cannabis industry and helpful product reviews so you can be sure you’re on track to producing your own mouth-watering cannabis.
If you love cannabis, Growing Exposed is the show for you. Check out the full season two series below.
Season 2 Episode 1: LA Grown Kush
In the first episode of Growing Exposed, you’ll join the team as they talk to Cheech Marin about his new movie “Dark Harvest,” plus meet a craft cannabis cultivator and sample some iconic LA Kush.
Season 2 Episode 2: Unlimited Possibilities
In this episode, Justin visits the city of Adelanto, California. In 2014, Adelanto nearly filed for bankruptcy. The only thing that saved the city was growing cannabis on the largest scale in the whole nation.
Season 2 Episode 3: Northwest Grown
In this episode of Growing Exposed, Justin takes you behind the scenes of Northwest Grown, a picturesque 120-acre hobby farm in Washington State.
Season 2 Episode 4: Up High in Humboldt
In this episode, Justin takes you into the heart of outdoor growing in the entire United States, Humboldt County.
Season 2 Episode 5: Kiskanu
In this episode of Growing Exposed, you’re heading to Kiskanu Farms in Humboldt, who operate a low-tech garden — the first featured farm in the series that is completely off the grid.
Season 2 Episode 6: Dragon With Matches/Royal Gold Soils
In this episode, Justin takes you on a tour of Scarlet Fire Farms, a Humboldt farm that practices an ancient fermentation process that has been used for centuries.
Season 2 Episode 7: Three Finger Farm
This episode of Growing Exposed takes you to Three Finger Farm in Oregon to check out their huge variety of plants — 101 streams to be exact! Then, pack your bags, you’re heading to Barcelona to take you inside Spannibas, Europe’s biggest cannabis event!
Season 2 Episode 8: Central Oregon Cannabis Growing
In this episode, Justin takes you to Oregon, where James Knox of KLR Farms reveals how even novice growers can turn out amazing results.
Season 2 Episode 9: Desert Hot Springs
In this episode of Growing Exposed, you’re traveling to Desert Hot Springs in California to go inside San Jac Gardens, the largest indoor facility Growing Exposed has ever visited. Then you’re heading to San Bernadino to party at the High Times Harvest Cup.
Season 2 Episode 10: Cannacraft
In this episode, Justin takes you on an exclusive walk through of the extraction process inside CannaCraft’s massive processing plant. Dennis Hunter, who is consistently named as one of the most influential people in cannabis, joins Justin on this exclusive insiders tour.
Season 2 Episode 11: Highlife Farms
In this episode of Growing Exposed, you’re traveling to Desert Hot Springs, the first city in California to permit the commercial cultivation of cannabis back in 2014. Only a couple hours away from bustling Los Angeles, Desert Hot Springs is a very cannabis growing friendly city and is quickly becoming known as a growers’ paradise.
Season 2 Episode 12: Riverview Farms
In this episode, Justin takes you to Salinas Valley, home of Riverview Farms. With decades of agriculture experience, Riverview will share what knowledge they’ve borrowed from Big Ag.
Season 2 Episode 13: Desert Dope Cup
In this episode of Growing Exposed, you’re heading to the High Desert Dope Cup in Adelanto, California. This smokers’ paradise has something for everyone. It’s also the coming-out party for the recently merged Dope Magazine and High Times.