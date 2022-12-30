Sponsored
Best Herbies Seeds Strains’ Battle: Grandmommy Purple vs. Apple Betty
Grandmommy Purple and Apple Betty are two hit marijuana strains brought to you by Herbies, a leading cannabis seed reseller. In 2021, the company launched its in-house seed bank, Herbies Seeds, after spending almost two decades selling other breeders’ creations and perfecting its own breakthrough genetics.
Herbies Seeds offers many amazing strains with bold terpene profiles and sky-high potency, but Grandmommy Purple and Apple Betty are in a league of their own. Both took the market by storm and were featured in the High Times Magazine, which holds the world’s leading marijuana trade show: The Cannabis Cup. We decided to pit them against one another in a friendly competition without bias —it’s up to you to pick the winner.
Introducing the Contestants
Placing these champs next to each other like this shows how remarkably similar they are in many important ways—which is part of what makes the contest so interesting.
Herbie Seeds can vouch for the quality of their genetics and the accuracy of their data, but you probably want to get a second opinion, right? Well, some folks have already put out a few reports on GrowDiaries. Most are still in the making, but some of them are already finished.
So, What’s in the Scorecards?
As you can see in this table, quite a few growers have put Grandmommy Purple to the test, while Apple Betty is an up-and-coming contender that’s relatively new to the growing community.
When you’re done pouring over the numbers, let’s hear what real-world growers have to say about their experience with both strains.
Plant Structure
There’s a remarkable similarity here: Both Grandmommy Purple and Apple Betty plants tend to be bushy, with side branches that are naturally long and compete with the central cola. You can top both strains early on and get a flat canopy with multiple colas of the same size.
The internodes are long, with golf-sized buds that stay well-spaced in Apple Betty but tend to fill the gaps in Grandmommy Purple. In both strains, the lowers are small and fluffy, so you’d be better off lopping them to channel more energy to the tops.
Potency
Reviewers point out that both Grandmommy Purple and Apple Betty produce powerful highs. Some smokers said that they either couldn’t finish their joints or forgot to do so, which speaks volumes about these strains’ potency.
Effects
As usual, it’s hard to say anything definite about the effects in general because people’s reactions are all very individual. So, here are the quotes:
Smell and Taste
Growers describe the flavor of both strains as pleasant and often unique but clearly very different from one another.
Final Thoughts
If everything you’ve read above hasn’t helped you make a choice, we’d say that it all depends on the old Indica/Sativa distinction.
Grandmommy Purple is more Indica-dominant, with higher yield potential and bigger, denser buds on average. Her effects are on the heavier side and induce more sleepiness, even if taken in moderation. As for the terpene profile, you’ll discover some familiar and beloved Indica notes, such as earth, Kush and berries.
Apple Betty, on the other hand, has more Sativa genes, which results in longer internodal spacing and a more open bush structure. In the two harvests that we’ve seen on GD, this led to smaller yields, but frankly, there’s too little info to reach a final verdict. The high—while strong and quite narcotic in larger doses—can energize and motivate you only when used moderately, and the sweet smell and taste have unique notes reminding you of this weed’s exotic origin.
The potency shouldn’t affect your choice, as both Grandmommy Purple and Apple Betty are equally hard-hitting and thus will be strong enough even for a heavy smoker and last you a while. We hope this made your choice between the two a tad easier.