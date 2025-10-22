IgniteIt’s CA Market Spotlight Event Delivers High-Impact, Tangible Value

PHOTO Samuel Costa Melo

Led by former Benzinga executives, the exclusive IgniteIt cannabis conference is a new kind of cannabis networking event. At its core, IgniteIt is a media and events platform built around emerging markets for investors, executives, advocates and enthusiasts in the cannabis space.

The most recent IgniteIt conference took place earlier this month in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 8 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Anaheim Garden Grove. The Anaheim gathering is considered one of IgniteIt’s “Spotlight” events, where according to IgniteIt CEO Patrick Lane, “We have the capacity to be granularly focused on topics and partnership opportunities specific to a given market, i.e. California.”

The California Market Spotlight was IgniteIt’s third event in SoCal in the last two years, and according to Lane, it was the largest and most strategic to date. “I’ve collected feedback from many of our attendees on how hard-hitting and real our agenda topics were and how valuable the networking ended up being for deals that have already closed as a result of meetings at our conference.”

The single-day format prioritized substance over fluff, allowing attendees to focus on meaningful sessions and connections without any wasted time. Together, these elements made for an efficient, engaging and highly valuable conference experience, leaving participants with both actionable insights and new relationships to carry forward.

“By focusing primarily on bringing leaders and decisionmakers from the major players into the room, my conversations were uniquely impactful—I gained insights, strategies and connections with those who are running their businesses every day,” said Embarc CEO Lauren Carpenter, who spoke at the conference and sits on the Regional Advisory Board. “This event was the perfect size; it was diverse in bringing new voices to the table while simultaneously curated enough to ensure conversations were productive and targeted.”

Guests gathered across two main rooms: one designed for panels and presentations, the other for activations and brand showcases. The registration hall buzzed with conversation over coffee and lunch, while an outdoor patio offered a more casual space to connect. The event fostered a professional but approachable atmosphere that sparked high-value connections.

“The IgniteIt California Spotlight brought together key stakeholders across government and supply chain participants who genuinely care about the industry,” said Green Horizon’s Co-Founder and CEO Carlos “Los” Arias. “Kudos to Elliot and Patrick for putting in the work & making it happen.”

A Dual Focus on Education and Networking

Attendees left the event with both actionable insights and new industry connections, reflecting IgniteIt’s dual focus on education and networking. PHOTO IgniteIt

Beyond meaningful handshakes, IgniteIt placed a strong emphasis on delivering education curated for its attendees. The Anaheim conference was tailored to California’s unique market, featuring sessions that addressed the state’s regulatory hurdles and offered practical guidance for navigating them. Experts also shared insights on how federal rescheduling could impact California businesses.

Angela Pih served as the moderator for a speaking panel called “Rooted and Rising: How You Can Expand Beyond California While Thriving at Home.” Pih spoke to the significance of the California cannabis market: “California remains the heartbeat of cannabis culture and brand innovation. Brands like Bloom, Jetty, Stiiizy, and MADE have shown how to thrive in California’s discerning market before expanding into new states. Their ability to translate authentic California origins into multi-state success proves that strong brand DNA travels. What starts in California often sets the tone for the rest of the U.S. market.”

Several team members from Grow Generation attended, with Jason Holland, GrowGen’s Vice President of Product Innovation & Commercial Solutions, participating in a panel discussion titled “Efficiency Equals Survival: How You Can Increase Yield and Stay Lean in a Compressed Cannabis Economy.”

“Ignite It was one of the most authentic gatherings in the industry. Being LA-focused made it even more relevant—bringing together the heart of West Coast cultivation, culture, and innovation,” said Michael Salaman, president of GrowGeneration. “It sparked real conversations around cultivation innovation and how we scale this industry the right way.”

Darren Lampert, Grow Generation’s CEO & co-founder added, “What made Ignite It stand out was the quality of operators, investors and thought leaders—all focused on execution, not hype. This conference is essential for serious cannabis businesses.”

Attendees left the event with both actionable insights and new industry connections, reflecting IgniteIt’s dual focus on education and networking. With a format that balanced expert-led sessions, interactive activations and opportunities for meaningful conversation, the conference demonstrated how a single day can deliver both knowledge and relationships that drive the California cannabis market forward.

“The IgniteIt team did a great job curating a thoughtful event targeted at providing tangible value for operators and those who work alongside them,” Carpenter from Embarc added. “The discussions were operational, not aspirational, which is exactly the type of insights we all need as we continue to weather the storms of this market together.”