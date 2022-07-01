Sponsored
Say Ta-ta to Tar With the CastAway Pipe
Using patent-pending technology, the new CastAway pipe helps to reduce tar from reaching your lungs while letting those tasty terps shine through.
Smoking cannabis has been one of the most popular consumption methods for millennia. And for good reason; when smoked, the effects and efficacies are instantaneous, which is what many medical cannabis patients need from their medicine. However, it’s no secret that smoking anything is not the healthiest option—and that includes cannabis. That’s why CleanBuzz Technologies developed the CastAway Pipe System that eliminates tar and carcinogenic particulates from smoke, so you get a fresh, clean experience with every draw.
A Cool, Clean Buzz
CleanBuzz Technologies is on a mission to make smoking cannabis safer for everyone—especially medicinal patients, who face the conundrum of needing the full potency of flower for pain management but also fewer carcinogens in their lungs.
By utilising patent-pending, first-of-its-kind technology, the CastAway pipe is a basic two-piece design constructed of anodized aluminum that includes the bowl inclosure and a screw-on stem. The bowl liner has a large enough capacity to hold up to 0.3 grammes of herbs. The pipe achieves full flower potency with less tar and plant matter reaching your lungs in three ways:
- Improved Taste and Flavors: The flavour and purity of your herb are degraded by tar buildup in a dirty pipe. For superior flavour, a clean pipe is essential. CastAway liners reduce tar buildup in the bowl, making every draw delicious.
- Reduced Tar and Carcinogens: Removing the tar from your pipe bowl improves the flavour of your flower while also lowering the risk of carcinogenic fumes. No more clogged pipe bowls—and better flavour and safety.
- Simple Pipe Cleaning: Cleaning a cannabis pipe has always been a sticky, stinky, and unpleasant task. But not anymore! Simply remove the used bowl liner, along with all the nasty tar and residue trapped inside. Replace the old liner with a freshie and you’re ready to go.
How the CastAway Pipe Works
The CastAway Pipe traps messy and unhealthy particles in a proprietary disposable bowl liner called Trap the Crap where a 60-mesh screen offers the initial level of filtration before the smoke travels down into the ceramic trapping beads for the second stage. When smoke passes through this chamber, tar condenses onto the surfaces of the beads, trapping carcinogenic particles before the cooled smoke flows into the pipe stem—and then on to you.
When medicinal patients put the CastAway’s pipe liners to the test using high-potency flower, up to 300mg of tar and matter was removed from each gram of flower smoked. The patients also reported full potency of their flower and less congestion in their lungs.
Additionally, the full flavour of your cannabis is preserved so you can still taste those terps!
How to Clean the CastAway Pipe
Thanks to the disposable liners, cleaning the CastAway pipe is a breeze!
After using the pipe 15 to 20 times, or when you notice harsher hits, simply remove the used liner out of the pipe, wipe the pipe bowl clean and drop in a fresh new liner. Voila — a like-new pipe in under a minute with no messy residue removal. This easy pipe-cleaning solution means no more sticky or smelly residue on your pipe and fingers!
Developed As An Alternative to Vaping
CleanBuzz’s cutting-edge technology was created to address the key flaws and concerns associated with vaping, such as potency loss due to the extraction process and the possibility of being exposed to hot metal ions, which can be detrimental to the lungs.
Similar to vaping, this innovative smoking technology eliminates tars and particles and overcomes the lack of efficacy experienced by medicinal patients who vape. Additionally, there are no metal ions in the lungs now that the hot wires have been removed.
The CastAway pipe is the first product to use this revolutionary smoking-technology paradigm for the flower smoking market, with full potency, reduced tar and easy cleanup. The pipe is nearly indestructible, portable, and proudly manufactured in the United States.
You wouldn’t drink expensive wine from a dirty glass, so why would you smoke cannabis from a dirty pipe? The CastAway pipe will elevate your experience, every time.