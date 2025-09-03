Sponsored
Barney’s Farm x Doja Exclusive: A Global Powerhouse in Cannabis Genetics
This alliance signals a powerful cross continental effort to blend legendary genetics with cutting-edge phenotype selection—ushering in a new era of cannabis breeding.
A cannabis cultivation breakthrough recently occurred with iconic cannabis seed bank Barney’s Farmand Doja Exclusive forming a strategic alliance.
The two companies are collaborating to produce novel cannabis genetics. The tie-up will combine Barney’s Farm‘s global breeding prowess with Doja Exclusive’s flavor pioneering, creating what is being termed a powerhouse duo in cannabis breeding.
The joint venture recently produced RS11 x Banana OG and Cookie Casket (scroll down for details!)
For Barney’s Farm, a European leader in seed production, this venture marks a strategic leap into the burgeoning US cannabis sector. Aligning with California’s cutting-edge breeders reflects a deliberate effort to tap into America’s rapidly evolving market, where demand for premium, genetically distinct strains is surging.
Industry experts highlight this move as a calculated response to shifting legal landscapes, with over 40 states now permitting medical or recreational use.
Featured Collaborations and Notable Strains
Release No 1: Barneys Farm x Doja Exclusive – RS11 x Banana OG
The RS11 x Banana OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid combining RS11 and Banana OG genetics. With a THC content of 29%, this is a potent strain with a rich citrus and tropical terpene profile that has sweet banana undertones. According to the Barney’s Farm website, it “offers potent relaxing physical effects.”
Highly sought-after California flavor guru Ryan Bartholomew worked with Barney’s Farm breeding team to craft RS11 x Banana OG’s signature profile. Bartholomew’s skill in developing novel terpene profiles made him one of California’s most desired genetic collaborators. He has become well-known for his unique cannabis profiles.
This collaboration marks a strategic moment in Barney’s Farm’s expansion into the US market.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the breeding program should yield the following results: “By combining our library of genes with the advanced technology being developed in California, we’re creating something truly unique for growers all over the world.”
The RS11 x Banana OG strain is the ultimate expression of what can be achieved through global collaborations in producing distinctive results in cannabis genetics. By melding Barney’s Farm’s tried-and-tested breeding methods with Doja Exclusive’s innovative approaches to seeking taste and strength, the companies developed a genetic lineage that would never have been possible through individual efforts.
Release No 2: Barneys Farm x Doja Exclusive – Cookie Casket
Cookie Casket is a cutting-edge, Indica-dominant hybrid crafted through the innovative cross of The Hearse Strain and Thin Mint Cookies by Barney’s Farm, again in collaboration with Doja Exclusive. This masterful genetic combination has produced one of the most sought-after varieties in today’s cannabis market.
This strain offers an impressive THC potency of up to 30%, delivering a deeply relaxing body high that’s perfectly balanced by a spark of creative clarity. The effects begin with a gentle cerebral uplift that enhances mood and stimulates artistic thinking. They gradually transition into a profound full-body relaxation.
Despite its potent sedative properties, Cookie Casket allows users to maintain mental clarity, making it suitable for evening use when unwinding while still engaging in creative pursuits.
The terpene profile presents a complex bouquet of sweet cookie undertones complemented by earthy pine and subtle notes of mint and berries. These flavors are accompanied by a distinctive creamy finish that lingers pleasantly on the palate.
Visually striking, Cookie Casket buds display dense, resinous structures with deep purple hues, fiery orange pistils, and a thick coating of trichomes that hint at its exceptional potency.
New Horizons
This timing is in sync with the expanding legal cannabis market, which is creating more space for global cooperation and genetic innovation.
As more states legalize cannabis programs, operators such as Barney’s Farm have more platforms through which they can ship their know-how and genetics to their United States collaborators, potentially remapping the cannabis cultivation future across continents.
