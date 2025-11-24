Sponsored
The AV2 Roller Brings Industrial Precision to Infused Pre-Rolls
Infused pre-rolls are taking over cannabis retail, but making them by hand limits growth. AV2’s Liquid Adhesive Layer Applicator solves that challenge with automation built for cannabis.
Infused pre-rolls are shaping today’s cannabis retail market as consumers gravitate toward stronger, more flavorful options. In California, it’s reported that from December 2024 through February 2025, cannabis sales reached about $1.1 billion, with infused prerolls accounting for 66.3% of all pre-roll sales totaling $178.1 million.
This surge in demand has also exposed a major production gap. Many manufacturers still finish infused pre-rolls by hand, brushing on oil and applying kief in labor-intensive batches that slow output and introduce quality issues. AV2, a California-based engineering company, set out to solve that problem.
The company’s flagship innovation, the AV2 Roller, is the first automation system built specifically for coating and infusion in cannabis production. The AV2 Roller replaces manual finishing work with precise, repeatable automation, helping brands produce faster, cleaner and more uniform products.
Engineering Built for Cannabis
AV2 was founded with a clear purpose: to solve the operational headaches holding cannabis producers back. The founders saw manufacturers working with repurposed machinery that couldn’t keep pace with demand or compliance standards. Drawing on industrial engineering expertise, they began designing purpose-built systems that deliver the precision, reliability and scalability modern cannabis manufacturing requires.
Unlike many systems that borrow from food or pharmaceutical machinery, AV2’s equipment is designed from the ground up for cannabis. Built from industrial-grade components, the AV2 Roller handles sticky, resin-rich materials without clogging or downtime. Every function, from temperature control to coating thickness, is calibrated to how cannabis actually behaves. This is cannabis machinery in the truest sense: professional-grade, purpose-built and engineered to meet the industry’s evolving demands for consistency and scalability.
Elevating Cannabis Production
At its core, the AV2 Roller automates one of the most labor-intensive steps in the production of infused pre-roll. The system applies cannabis oil or food-safe adhesive evenly across cones, straights, or blunts, creating a perfectly uniform surface for kief or other coatings.
The entire process takes about 2.5 seconds per pre-roll, producing 4,500 – 7,000 units per hour, depending on operator and speed. By comparison, a manual finishing team might produce one-tenth of that volume. The difference is more than speed: it’s accuracy. The AV2 Roller eliminates uneven application, wasted material and batch-to-batch variability.
Key Benefits for Cannabis Manufacturers
- Labor Cost Reduction: Each AV2 Roller replaces large manual finishing crews. With just two employees per system, manufacturers can reallocate skilled staff to product development or packaging, reducing overhead and streamlining operations.
- Increased Output and Capacity: Running at high speed, the machine completes 4500 – 7,000 pre-rolls an hour (again, depending on the operator and speed), keeping production ahead of sales growth. That efficiency gives brands room to scale without expanding facilities or staff.
- Reduced Variability: Precision coating ensures each pre-roll receives the same amount of oil or adhesive. The result is improved product quality, better burn performance and fewer rejected units—key advantages in a market built on reliability.
- Infinite Scalability: With a compact footprint and accessible pricing, the AV2 Roller allows operators to expand at their own pace. Adding additional systems multiplies capacity without requiring major capital investment or facility redesign.
The machine was designed to meet the strict regulatory environment unique to cannabis manufacturing. AV2 engineered the AV2 Roller to help producers stay compliant while maintaining speed and accuracy.
AV2 approaches its work as an engineering partner, not a vendor. Each installation begins with a consultation to understand the client’s specific workflow and product mix. The company provides complete training, on-site setup and ongoing service to ensure each system continues to perform as intended.
That partnership approach reflects AV2’s philosophy: long-term collaboration over one-time sales. The goal is to build equipment that scales with a customer’s growth, whether that’s a boutique producer with a single facility or a multi-state operator managing a network of sites.
AV2 positions itself as the connection point between industrial-grade engineering and cannabis culture. The company combines the precision of advanced manufacturing with a deep respect for the craft and community that built the industry. Its machines bring global production standards to cannabis without sacrificing the creativity that defines the space.
Setting the New Standard for a Rapidly Evolving Market
The cannabis landscape is changing faster than ever. New products, new regulations and new consumer expectations are reshaping how companies produce and compete. The AV2 Roller helps manufacturers meet that change head-on. It provides the precision, reliability and throughput necessary to succeed in an increasingly professionalized market.
AV2’s message is simple: innovation is no longer optional. Brands that invest in automation built for cannabis, not just adapted from other industries, are the ones that will thrive.
The AV2 Roller proves that automation can align perfectly with cannabis culture while delivering measurable business results. For producers seeking real efficiency, scalability and a strong ROI, it’s a solution built for today and ready for what comes next.