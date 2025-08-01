Zamnesia x TICAL Drop New ‘Nectar Drip’ Strain

PHOTOS Courtesy of TICAL x Zamnesia

Earlier this summer, Zamnesia and TICAL joined forces to release an ultra-limited line of cannabis strains designed specifically for the OGs who’ve built the culture from the ground up. The first release featured eight hip-hop-inspired strains from Method Man such as Shaolin Spritzer and 24K Gold Fangs. Now, the lineup expands with the release of a fresh new seed drop: Nectar Drip.

Launched just last week, the Nectar Drip strain didn’t take long to make waves—selling out almost immediately across Europe, where Zamnesia, the continent’s leading online cannabis retailer and smartshop and a growing force in the US market, is headquartered.

Zamnesia General Manager Nick Avé says the response has been incredible: “When we dropped 750 boxes of Nectar Drip on July 22, they sold out in under 48 hours in Europe. Home growers know good genetics and seeds when they see them, and this drop clearly hit the mark.”

Nectar Drip is a hybrid 50/50 Indica Sativa blend of Apple Fritter and Early Orange, coming from the breeder FreeWorld Genetics. The strain boasts up to 26% THC and is reported to offer balanced effects that stimulate your mind while grounding your body. Consumers describe it as a mouth-watering profile of funky fruit and dank skunk.

Whether you’re a seasoned cultivator or just getting into the home grow scene, Nectar Drip promises an effortless growing experience. With a lightning-fast flowering time of just 7–8 weeks, this hybrid delivers lush, resin-laden buds on medium-sized cannabis plants that thrive indoors and out.

The Full Line Up

Nectar Drip is the ninth strain from the Zamnesia x TICAL collab. Other strains in the series include:

Method MAC: Lineage: MAC 1 x Free World Chem

Shaolin Spritzer: Lineage: Angry Peaches x Runtz

Rugged Runtz: Lineage: (Apple fritter x Runtz) x Peaceful Puppy

Sweet Morning Mimosa: Lineage: Clementine Kush x Early Orange

La-La-La Log Cabin: Lineage: Icebox Pie x Early Orange

Grape Gorilla Gas: Lineage: (Orange Cookie x GG4) x (Raspberry Kush)

Spazzola Garlotti: Lineage: (G.M.O x Freeworld Chem) x Gelato

24K Gold Fangs: Lineage: (Sherbet x Clementine Kush) x (Wedding cake x Chemdog)

Seeds That Celebrate The Underground

TICAL, a cannabis brand founded by hip-hop legend Method Man, offers premium cannabis products that reflect his decades of experience and passion for the plant. The partnership with Zamnesia spotlights Method Man’s iconic ‘Killa Bee’ symbolism by embracing a lifestyle that spurs creativity, inclusivity and a deep connection to the natural world.

“I don’t put my name on just anything,” Method Man said in a June 12 press release. “These TICAL seeds? Handpicked, perfected and ready to rep real flavor across borders. Big love to Zamnesia…for showing up and showing love.”

Avé explains that the collab isn’t just about seeds: “It’s about celebrating the counterculture that’s always linked cannabis and underground music. Method Man is an OG in this space, and teaming up with him means bringing real legacy and real love to a global community of cultivators.”