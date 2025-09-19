Which European Countries Will Legalize Cannabis Next?

Now that four European countries have legalized cannabis for recreational use, the obvious question is ‘which country will be next?’ Lawmakers in several European nations are considering adult-use legalization measures, yet some proposals seem to have a better chance of being approved compared to others.

The European continent is currently home to the most countries that have adopted national adult-use cannabis legalization measures. The South American continent has one (Uruguay); North America has one (Canada); and Africa has one (South Africa); Comparatively, four European nations have adopted national recreational legalization measures.

Malta became the first European country to adopt a national, adult-use cannabis legalization measure back in 2021, making Malta the third country to do so globally, only behind Uruguay and Canada. While many other European countries were expected to be the first to legalize, Malta ultimately holds that title. Malta was then followed by Luxembourg, which adopted its recreational cannabis legalization law in 2023. Luxembourg’s adult-use legalization model is inferior to Malta’s in various ways.

Germany approved its historic legalization measure in 2024. The German CanG law is widely considered to be the most significant cannabis policy modernization victory in Europe to date and ushered in a new era for the continent’s emerging cannabis industry and reform movement. Germany’s legalization model includes provisions for personal cultivation (three plants) and possession (50 grams), as well as cultivation associations and pilot trials. Malta’s model includes cultivation associations, but not pilot trials, and Luxembourg’s model includes neither cannabis legalization model components.

The Czech Republic became the most recent European nation to legalize cannabis for adult use when lawmakers approved a measure earlier this year. Czechia’s cannabis legalization model will permit adults to cultivate up to three plants in their private residences and possess up to 100 grams of cannabis. Czechia’s adult-use cannabis possession limit will be the greatest in Europe, although the Czech legalization model will not include cultivation associations or pilot trials, unfortunately. Recreational legalization will take effect in the Czech Republic on January 1, 2026.

Slovenia and Switzerland Predicted to Legalize Next

Now that four European countries have legalized cannabis for recreational use, the obvious question is ‘which country will be next?’ Lawmakers in several European nations are considering adult-use legalization measures, yet some proposals seem to have a better chance of being approved compared to others. The political reality is that just because a measure is proposed, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be approved.

One European country that is at the top of most policy observers’ legalization list is Slovenia. Lawmakers in Slovenia introduced an adult-use legalization measure in July, mere days after the country’s National Assembly approved a landmark medical cannabis legalization measure. Some of the reported components of Slovenia’s proposed adult-use legalization law include:

Four plants per adult, or six plants per multi-adult residences

Possession of up to seven grams of cannabis in public

Possession of up to 150 grams of cannabis in private residences, or 300 grams in multi-adult residences

Gifting cannabis to other adults would be legal

Employers would be prohibited from testing their employees for cannabis use

Last year, Slovenia’s voters approved both a medical cannabis referendum measure and an adult-use referendum measure. The vote on the adult-use measure received 51.57% approval from Slovenian voters. While the referendum vote was not legally binding, it did send a clear message to Slovenia’s lawmakers that a majority of Slovenia’s voters want a modernized approach to the nation’s cannabis laws.

Another European nation being watched closely by cannabis policy observers is Switzerland, where an adult-use legalization measure was introduced earlier this year. The measure received preliminary approval by Switzerland’s Social Security and Health Committee of the National Council in February. Below are components of what is being considered in Switzerland:

Three plants per adult

Sales would be taxed and subject to a state monopoly

Vertical integration and advertising would be prohibited

Penalties would be increased for “people who evade the legal market”

Switzerland’s proposed legalization model would permit adults to possess a personal amount of cannabis; however, a specific possession limit hasn’t been identified yet. According to a previous press release from Switzerland’s Social Security and Health Committee of the National Council, “maximum quantities for private and public possession apply,” but quantities were ultimately not specified.

A major factor working in Switzerland’s favor is that regional adult-use cannabis commerce pilot trials are already operating in the European country. Over two years after the first pilot trial launched in Switzerland, no major issues have been reported. Lawmakers in Switzerland can now use the data and insight gathered from the regional pilot trials to help them advocate for national legalization.

