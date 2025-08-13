Legal
Slovenia’s Proposed Cannabis Legalization Measure Would Help Consumers
Cannabis policy modernization efforts have gained steam in recent years in Slovenia, thanks to the hard work of local activists. A great example of increasing cannabis reform momentum in Slovenia can be found in the recent introduction of an adult-use cannabis legalization measure.
The recreational measure, which was introduced last month, would allow adults to cultivate and possess cannabis. The bill’s introduction came on the heels of lawmakers in the European nation approving a historic medical cannabis measure. Both measures were introduced by lawmakers after voters in Slovenia approved referendum measures in 2024.
On June 9, 2024, as part of the European Parliamentary election, voters in Slovenia decided on two cannabis-based referendum questions. The first measure asked voters, “Should the Republic of Slovenia allow the cultivation and processing of cannabis for medical purposes on its territory?”
Slovenian voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, with the referendum question receiving 66.71% approval. Every jurisdiction in Slovenia approved the measure, and the only other time a measure received approval in every jurisdiction in the European country was the vote for Slovenia’s independence in 1991.
As part of the June 9, 2024, vote in Slovenia, voters were also asked, “Should the Republic of Slovenia allow the cultivation and possession of cannabis for limited personal use on its territory?” The measure received majority support (51.57%) from voters.
The Most Progressive Cannabis Law in Europe
Lawmakers in Slovenia listened to the overwhelming majority of voters by adopting what is widely considered to be the most progressive medical cannabis law in Europe. The bill was approved in mid-July 2025 and legalizes the cultivation, production, distribution and use of cannabis for medical and scientific purposes.
Additionally, Slovenia’s medical cannabis law introduces a non-restrictive licensing system, tasks lawmakers with removing cannabis from the nation’s narcotics list within 90 days of the measure’s approval, and permits doctors to prescribe cannabis for any condition that the doctor deems appropriate.
New Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization Measure Introduced
Within days of lawmakers approving the medical cannabis measure, Slovenian lawmakers also introduced an adult-use cannabis legalization measure. The measure, if approved, would permit adults in Slovenia to cultivate up to four plants in their private residences, possess up to 7 grams of cannabis when away from their homes, and possess up to 150 grams of cannabis in their homes. The private residence possession limit, if approved, would be the largest legal cannabis possession limit in Europe.
According to the measure, selling cannabis, driving under the influence and public consumption would all remain prohibited. The legislation would also prohibit employers in the European nation from testing their employees for cannabis. Adults gifting each other cannabis would be legal in Slovenia in certain circumstances, according to the proposal.
According to cannabis usage data from the European Union Drugs Agency’s 2025 report, an estimated 2.8% of adults in Slovenia have consumed cannabis within the last month; 5.4% have consumed cannabis at least once within the last year; and 22% of adults in Slovenia report having consumed cannabis at least once in their lifetime.
European Union Countries Updating Cannabis Policies
Slovenia is one of the growing number of European Union countries modernizing their cannabis policies and regulations. Malta became the first EU nation to adopt a national adult-use cannabis legalization measure in 2021. Adults in Malta can cultivate up to four cannabis plants in their private residences and possess up to 50 grams of cannabis.
Luxembourg became the second country in the European Union to legalize recreational cannabis for adults nationwide in 2023. Luxembourg’s model is the least progressive of the current legal countries in Europe, with adults being able to possess up to 3 grams of cannabis despite being permitted to cultivate up to 4 plants in their private residences.
In April 2024, Germany adopted what is, by many measures, the most significant national legalization measure not only in Europe, but also throughout the world. Germany’s model allows adults to cultivate up to three plants in their private residences and possess up to 50 grams of cannabis.
Lastly, Czechia’s national government approved recreational cannabis legalization earlier this year. Starting on January 1, 2026, Czech adults will be allowed to cultivate up to three plants in their homes and possess up to 100 grams of cannabis.
Europe is currently the most exciting place on the planet for cannabis policy and industry, and if/when Slovenia adopts its version of adult-use legalization, it will further add to the continent’s momentum. You can learn more about European cannabis policy and industry at the International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin from April 14-15, 2026.