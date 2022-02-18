Sponsored
Wana Brands Shares Tips for Reaching Wellness Goals
The cannabis edibles company is offering strategies—plus products—that can help you find success. Notably, their “Fit” gummies help curb food cravings and enhance focus.
With the holidays far behind us and the winter doldrums in full swing, is your New Year’s Resolution still on track? If your answer is, “Uhhhh, not so much,” you’re not alone. Luckily, our friends at Wana Brands, an innovative edibles company committed to enhancing lives through the power of cannabis, have developed some tips, tricks and solutions to help you get back in the New Year’s groove. And one of them is a first-of-its-kind line of cannabinoid-powered gummies that just might give you the boost you need to achieve your goals.
Tip #1: Keep It Fun
“Fun,” when it comes to improving your health, may be a relative term. Does anyone really want to exercise when they could spend their February hibernating under a weighted blanket?
But that doesn’t mean working out has to make you miserable. “If you hate running, don’t try to start a daily jogging regimen,” Wana Brands suggests in a recent blog post on their CBD-only Wana Wellness site. “Instead, find a form of exercise you actually enjoy, like joining a soccer team or a climbing gym.”
This tip may seem obvious, but in our productivity-obsessed culture, it can be helpful to remember that not everything—not even your fitness regimen—has to feel like a job.
Tip #2: Consider Your Priorities
No one can do it all, so there is no reason to beat yourself up if you can’t seem to fit one more thing into your already packed schedule.
If one of your goals is to read more, the Wana team encourages you to frame this goal as a priority rather than an addition. Instead of trying to add a missing hour to your day, they suggest, “Maybe you cut down on TV time. Maybe you trade music for audiobooks on your morning commute. Maybe you delete social media apps from your phone and replace you doom-scrolling with page-turning.”
Of course, this philosophy applies to fitness too. Want to work out for 30 minutes each day? What can you shift or let go of to make that happen?
Tip #3: Write Your Goals Down
In explaining this quick-and-easy step toward success, Wana Brands points to a study by researcher and Forbes contributor Mark Murphy which suggests that, “People who very vividly describe or picture their goals are anywhere from 1.2 to 1.4 times more likely to successfully accomplish their goals.”
That may seem too good to be true, given its simplicity, but writing down your resolution serves two functions:
(1) Much like writing out notecards before a big exam, it helps things stick in your brain better.
(2) Especially if you keep your written-down goals somewhere you can see them every day, and especially if you share them with other people—it helps hold you accountable.
So, what are you waiting for? Get scribbling!
Tip #4: Let Go of All-or-Nothing Thinking
When your goals start to slip, it can be tempting to give up altogether. So, instead of striving for perfection, Wana Brands encourages you to forgive yourself when you fall short. And more importantly, to keep trying no matter how many times it happens.
They use the example of daily journaling to drive their point home. If you miss a few days, or even a few weeks, Wana says, don’t sweat it: “By next January, wouldn’t you rather have a year’s worth of semi-regular entries than a few meticulously recorded pages and then nothing?”
In other words, don’t allow one mistake to sabotage your overall success. A missed workout is only a big deal if you let it turn into a year’s worth of missed workouts. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Tip #5: Optimize Your Routine with the New Wana Optimals Line
Hard work and positive thinking are undoubtedly effective, but wouldn’t it be nice if someone could come up with a wellness hack to take just a little bit of the pressure off?
Turns out, Wana Brands has done just that with their innovative new Wana Optimals line. These gummies are carefully formulated with rare and major cannabinoids, specialized terpenes and other plant-derived ingredients to help users achieve specific results rather than the more general intoxicating experience that most people associate with cannabis.
Formulas for stress-relief, energy and more are expected to debut this year. But right now, Colorado customers can choose between Fit Gummies and Fast Asleep Gummies, which, true to their name, can help you drift off in just five to 15 minutes without any next-day grogginess.
Good sleep is a crucial component of any wellness routine, but we suspect those struggling with their wellness goals may be especially intrigued by the Fit Gummies formulation. These non-intoxicating gummies, which are meant to be taken daily, are powered by the cannabinoid THCV. Not to be confused with THC, which stimulates appetite and impairs cognition, THCV (Tetrahydrocannabivarin) has been shown to help curb cravings and enhance focus. In other words, these Tropical Punch-flavored bites may just give you the lift you need to resist junk food and get in the workout zone.
Tasty gummies that can help you stay in shape? The future of cannabis science is looking bright.