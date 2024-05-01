EXCLUSIVE: Xzibit’s Dream Sesh Is With Cheech & Chong and Willie Nelson (Together)

PHOTOS Jaycee Alcala

Xzibit just made history opening the first and only licensed cannabis store and delivery service in Bel-Air. Aptly titled Xzibit’s West Coast Cannabis (XWCC), this new retail store sits beautifully at 641 N Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles, taking over the second floor in true West Coast fashion.

For those who aren’t familiar, Xzibit first dominated the rap game, best known for his timeless hits “X,” “Get Your Walk On,” “My Name” featuring Snoop Dogg and Eminem… and let’s not forget his standout features on Snoop’s “Bitch Please” and Dr. Dre’s “What’s The Difference.” He then went on to dominate the small screen by hosting the MTV show Pimp My Ride, which to date ensues nostalgia.

Today, Xzibit brings that same energy into the cannabis industry. A true testimony of the social equity program, XWCC proudly opened its doors for the grand opening on Sunday, April 28, with a highly anticipated ribbon cutting at 4:20 pm. Xzibit, also known as “X,” was present for the festivities, meeting all the fans and customers who came out to celebrate this historical moment. While X already has his own weed brand called Napalm, this serves as his first licensed business ownership journey.

Xzibit and the XWCC team officially cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

One thing that doesn’t go unnoticed inside the store is the culture. With X being an LA native, it was only right to reel in all things West Coast, from the decor to the Xzibit’s personal trike to the plaques on the wall. Additionally, XWCC only carries the highest quality brands, created for the true cannabis connoisseur.

Cannabis Now had the pleasure of chatting with Xzibit about business, his first time getting high, and who’s on his smoke-sesh bucket list. Diving into deeper topics, X also walks the talk and reminds us of the importance of letting money follow passion—and not the other way around.

Cannabis Now: How excited are you to be here?

Xzibit: I’m really excited because this has been a long time coming. It’s good to have the community show up and show support, so it’s all love.

I interviewed Dreka Gates, and she dropped $2 million on opening her dispensary, Love’s Harvest. How much are you investing in this retail store?

I’m not gonna tell you that [laughs]. But as you can see by the exterior and by what we put into it, it’s been a labor of love. We really spared no expense to get this where we’re supposed to be.

What’s your favorite part of the shop?

My favorite part is being able to have a place where people could come celebrate the West and the culture. Get some of these brands that we’ve been able to forge great relationships with and build brands at the same time. Really, my most favorite part about the shop is the people that come into it—the people that come and see all these pieces and buy their stuff, and they’re happy. It’s a good feeling.

How much are you smoking in a day?

Two eighths, a quarter. I got shit to do. [laughs]

Favorite munchies?

Popcorn.

What kind of popcorn?

I don’t microwave popcorn anymore. I heard it was crazy to do that, so I make my own popcorn, like my mom used to do.

Like a popcorn maker?

No, on the stove. I use the stove, it’s fucking crazy [laughs].

Then you put butter on it or what?

Just salt.

Shirley Ju with Xzibit.

What’s your favorite thing to do high?

Smoke weed [laughs]. It’s called “roll another one.”

Do you remember the first time you got high?

I do. It was lunchtime at Cibola High School, in a parking lot with my man Rich and Wiley. Wiley had some pressed dirt weed. In hindsight, he rolled the most horrible, stick-infested joint you could ever think of. I smoked it, didn’t get me high. It was the worst experience ever. Then somebody gave me some chronic, and I got high the second time.

What’s the threshold for running out of weed?

If you have less than an ounce, you’re about to run out.

Worst edible trip?

Mushrooms [laughs].

Who’s on your bucket list to smoke with?

Cheech and Chong, and Willie Nelson. Both of them together though. Not one separately, together. That’s a flex.

Have you ever forgotten lyrics while performing?

Yes, it f*cking sucks. But I miss one or two, then I’m back on.

Sometimes people can’t get back on.

Oh no, I get back on. For sure.

Were you high?

That was drunk. Usually, that’s alcohol that does that. That’s alcohol.

Xzhibit outside his new XWCC dispensary in Bel-Air.

You’re a true hustler. What advice do you have for someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

Don’t [laughs]. If you can’t take a punch, this ain’t for you. For real. People see what they want to see. The hard work, the long nights, the long days and unsuccessful parts is what people are trying to avoid in being their own person or being their own entrepreneur, but it takes a lot. You fail a lot. People only see the W’s, because they only pay attention to that. If you want to follow in the footsteps, if you want to do something like that, first of all, learn about what you’re doing. Make sure there’s a passion for it. You make it known in your soul that if you’re going to do this, that you cannot make a dollar and you’ll still enjoy doing it.

Because once you put yourself in that driver’s seat, good, bad or different, this is your show. If you’re going to follow in the footsteps, make sure you got your boots on tight. Make sure you’re really dedicated to it. Don’t do it for money. Don’t do things for money. Do things because you love it, and the money comes.

How much are you smoking when you’re with Snoop?

Oh shit, nonstop. You take oxygen, then weed. It goes like that pretty much the whole time. [laughs]

What’s the most pressing issue in the cannabis industry currently?

Over taxation, overregulation. It needs to be de-scheduled and not in a place where all of a sudden we start getting McDonald’s weed at 7/11. It’s a culture, it’s a plant. Nobody can own the plant; nobody can patent the plant. It’s about how you speak to your lifestyle and your audience. If the big business wants to come in and try to squeeze out the culture, then that’s their first loss. The little guys will always win.