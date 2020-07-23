The Mother of All Cannabinoids: CBG

PHOTO The Colonel

CBG is known as the building block for well-known cannabis compounds THC and CBD, but the non-intoxicating cannabinoid has shown it may have beneficial properties itself.

Despite what anyone thinks of the CBD craze of the last several years, one benefit is clear: Higher interest in cannabinoids besides THC has created a greater desire for products with a broader spectrum of cannabinoids.

One particular cannabinoid catching wider attention is CBG, or cannabigerol, which is a non-intoxicating compound grandiosely known in the cannabis world as the “Mother of All Cannabinoids.”

This is because CBGA, the acidic precursor to CBG, more frequently acts as a precursor for other cannabinoids, like CBDA, THCA and CBCA. Those eventually transform into CBD, THC and CBC, respectively. Further down the line, with time and/or decarboxylation or other extraction methods, they can also transform even more cannabinoids, like CBN or Delta-8.

Health Benefits

Like those other cannabinoids, CBG shows a lot of medical promise.

“CBG has been demonstrated to be an antioxidant, protecting against oxidative stress,” said Kate Stem, CEO of Peak Extracts.

Peak makes a THC-free tincture high in CBG as well as two full-spectrum, strain-specific tinctures with the full complement of minor cannabinoids, including CBD.

“It has been shown in lab trials to have neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-nausea and pro-appetite effects,” Stern said, adding that there’s also promise in using CBG to treat complications associated with diabetes.

There is still a lot to learn about how CBG interacts with our bodies. Currently, CBG is being studied as a treatment option for Crohn’s Disease, glaucoma, ALS, and other neurological disorders; chemotherapy-induced nausea and anorexia; and overall inflammation.

Like other cannabinoids, CBG can be ingested in a variety of ways. Smoking is becoming a popular way to light up for those who want to skip the high that comes with THC but don’t want to become drowsy, as sometimes happens when smoking flower high in CBD. Additionally, many find smoking particularly effective for pain management, as noted in the testimonial below.

Jade Daniels, CEO of Lady Jays, a pre-roll line from Ladies of Paradise, shared a recent email from one of her regular customers who described how much the product has helped with her own fibromyalgia, as well as her mother’s pain from cancer.

“Some people actually experience a euphoric high from it. I like it because it makes me feel energetic and doesn’t give me a heavy head high when smoking it during the day,” the customer wrote. “It also helps tremendously when I have menstrual cramps. I seriously smoke a CBG jay and they’re gone,” she continued.

However, for many, especially those who may use it for medical purposes, CBG is frequently consumed orally or topically, which Stem says is the safest way.

Peak Extracts’ tincture is made from only MCT coconut oil and hemp flower extract. Stem thinks tinctures are the best way to get an accurate and consistent dose every time because they are homogenous solutions that are simple to dose in minuscule or large quantities.

The Drawbacks of CBG

Even with all the potential greatness surrounding CBG, there are some drawbacks – specifically, price and availability.

Despite being one of the first cannabinoids synthesized in a lab (in 1964) and being one of the most widely studied, CBG is still harder to find and more expensive than CBD, which it’s frequently compared to. The higher price point is a result of a more expensive production process, as CBG is refined from hemp, which is not naturally high in CBG.

Despite the current market squeeze, the future is bright for CBG.

Stem says there have been enormous efforts by growers to produce more CBG-rich hemp in recent growing seasons, which has resulted in much higher market availability.

This bears out in product availability, as well – Daniels added CBG to her company’s roster just last year when she partnered with Oregon’s Marshall Farming. They used Crawford brothers’ genetics, which for her was too good to pass up.

Lady Jays is not alone–many other companies have added CBG to their rosters for the first time in the last few years. Those looking to shake up their cannabinoid routine should keep their eyes peeled.

