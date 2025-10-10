Culture
Marshawn Lynch Expands Cannabis Empire
Marshawn Lynch AKA “Beast Mode” teams up with Originals to expand his Dodi cannabis brand.
When you think of Marshawn Lynch, you think of greatness—both on and off the field. The NFL icon, better known to fans as “Beast Mode,” built his legacy by bulldozing through defenses and doing it his way. Now, the Super Bowl champion and Oakland legend is charging full speed into the cannabis world with his Dodi cannabis brand, officially expanding from the Bay to Los Angeles through a powerful new partnership with LA cannabis heavyweight Originals.
Originally founded in Northern California, Dodi has always been a reflection of Lynch himself—unapologetic, authentic and built from the culture. The brand quickly earned respect for its top-shelf flower and unique genetics, gaining a loyal following of real smokers who care about quality. With Originals now licensing Dodi and taking the reins on cultivation, manufacturing and distribution, the move marks a major level-up for the brand’s national footprint.
“Family is a big part of why I’m involved in this industry, and Originals… is… family,” Lynch says. “They’re respected for being the best at what they do, and that means a lot to me. We’re excited that Dodi has a partner we can be proud of.”
Dodi’s New Signature Strains
The first rollout features three signature strains that match Lynch’s energy perfectly:
- Beast Berry – A Gelato-based hybrid with bold, fruity notes and a heavy hit that lives up to its name.
- Milk & Cookies – An indulgent cross between an Oreo cut and Runtz, balancing euphoria and calm.
- Charlie OG – A true LA classic from Originals’ legendary vault, delivering that timeless OG gas.
To celebrate, Dodi and Originals hosted an exclusive launch event on Saturday, September 27 at Originals’ flagship facility in South Central LA (6500 Stanford Ave). From 4–6PM, fans got the chance to meet Marshawn himself, tour the state-of-the-art cultivation facility, and experience the new flower lineup firsthand. The vibes were immaculate, as Marshawn took the time to meet every fan who lined up to meet him.
Built Different
It’s wild to think how far Lynch has come since his days tearing up the gridiron. From being one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history—a five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and the face behind one of football’s most iconic runs (“Beast Quake,” anyone?)—to now becoming a respected entrepreneur redefining the cannabis space, Lynch continues to do what he’s always done best: move with purpose, power and pride in where he’s from.
With this new partnership, Dodi isn’t just expanding—it’s cementing itself as one of the most authentic, culture-forward cannabis brands in the game. Just like its founder, it’s built different.