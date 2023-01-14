Sponsored
Live Your Best Life With Lokilicious Gummies
Using only premium ingredients, Lokilicious’ range of functional gummies do more than just get you high—they’ll help you live your best life. Are you ready?
The hype surrounding delta-8-THC is showing no signs of slowing down. More and more cannabis companies understand the opportunities available from the variant of the famous THC molecule and incorporate it into their product offerings. Lokilicious is one of those brands.
Using premium ingredients, Lokilicious has developed a range of efficacious delta-8 gummies specifically targeted to help you enjoy areas of your life a little more.
Family-owned and operated, Lokilicious gummies were created because the owners wanted to “do something different, something fun, something exciting,” explained co-founder Dan D’Angelo, while also providing “more than just a high.”
“We wanted to make gummies that have actual benefits and functional aspects, and not just there to get you high,” he said.
To that end, the team at Lokilicious worked with a certified nutritionist to create a line of deliciously functional gummies. Each one is formulated to contain different vitamins and botanical boosters in the hemp-derived delta-8 gummies range. The goal was to help customers discover cannabinoid-based therapies that accentuated their activities, from hanging out with friends to relaxing at home or having a good night’s sleep.
Each and every gummy contains 30mg of delta-8-THC, which packs quite the punch. And while delta-8 is famed for producing a functional, less potent high than THC, if you’re new to Lokilicious or delta-8 products, we recommend you start low and slow.
Now, let’s take a closer look at three of the best-selling Lokilicious gummies.
Level Up Gummies
Are your synapses not fully firing? Do you ever need support shifting your brilliance to the next level? Level Up Gummies are formulated with powerful ingredients, including Ginseng, Ashwagandha and Vitamin B6 to improve brain function, help with cognitive tasks like memory and improve reaction time. Additional ingredients include green coffee beans for energy and Yerba Mate, which the Inca and Aztecs called the “drink of the gods” because it gives you the stamina to take on any task—and with reported euphoria, too. A zesty lemon taste gives you an extra pep.
Dream Gummies
Is the pursuit of sweet dreams eluding you? Are you sick of tossing and turning all night? Wild Berry-flavored Dream Gummies contain a potent lineup of natural sleep aids, all working together in perfect harmony to help you drift away into a deep, restful sleep. Vitamin B6 supports the conversion of serotonin for deep REM sleep. Rosehip calms the nervous system while L-Theanine, Melatonin and Organic Baobab calm the mind and help you stay asleep longer.
The Answer Gummies
Are you looking for answers to life’s big questions? How about some support as you perform some soul-searching? The Answer Gummies will loosen your inhibitions, stimulate your imagination, lift your spirit, and sharpen your mind. Rhodiola, B12, Ginseng and L- Tyrosine work together to improve mental performance and vitality. Plus, Vitamin B3 and D nudge your serotonin production while L-Theanine and B6 calm the noise in your mind, allowing your brilliance to shine. Unlike Lokilicious’ other functional gummies, not only do The Answer Gummies have 50 instead of 30 milligrams of oil, but they also don’t just have Delta-8. In fact, only 25% of the cannabinoids are Delta-8. To facilitate your quest to find answers, these gummies also include HHC, THC-O and THCp to fire up those synapses. Delve into your introspective curiosities while enjoying a mouthwatering Blue Razz taste.
Lokilicious has also created The Answer Vape Cart to work alongside the gummies range. Using only premium oils, this delicious designer cartridge was created using a highly potent mixture of minor cannabinoids, including HHC, Delta-8, THCo and THCp. Ceramic heating coils allow the Blue Dream-derived terpenes to sparkle and shine on your taste buds. You can expect to feel uplifted with a dreamy weightlessness with just a puff.
Tried and True Formulas You Can Trust
In Norse mythology, Loki is known as the god of mischief. But the only mischievous behavior going on at Lokilicious is how they sneak nutritional additives into their delicious and patently fun gummies. Their team knows that today’s modern cannabis consumer demands transparency of their products and expects a consistent experience, so they hold that standard to the highest regard.
By featuring only high-quality ingredients, Lokilicious ensures that its premium delta-8 gummies are held to the highest standards. Additionally, all Lokilicious ingredients are rigorously third-party tested to ensure you’re getting the very best products. The result is an experience unlike any other, formulated to help you get the most out of your day. After all, life is short…Have fun. Play hard. Live your best life with Lokilicious gummies.