Everclear Recipes Celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Enhance your festivities on May 5 by adding Everclear grain alcohol to some of your favorite recipes and make the flavors pop.
Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration of Mexican culture and heritage occurring on May 5 of each year. The holiday commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862—a significant moment in Mexican history. The holiday is widely known for bringing people together to eat, drink and be merry. If you’re looking for some recipe inspiration, Everclear grain alcohol has three delicious Cinco de Mayo recipes to help get you in the festive spirit.
The sense of community and shared celebration makes Cinco de Mayo a unique and memorable occasion for many people. The holiday is a fun way to connect with Mexican culture and often includes a range of festivities, including parades, music and dancing, festivals—and the best part, eating delicious Mexican food.
Everclear Enhances Flavors of Mexico
If you’re hosting a Cinco de Mayo party or attending one, you might be looking for a delicious Mexican-inspired drink or dish to make the day extra special. Using Everclear grain alcohol in your recipes magnifies the flavor of what you’re cooking, adding more aroma, flavor and depth to your food. The clean palette of this American-made alcohol provides a blank canvas that can help amplify flavors and add a touch of je ne sais quoi to your dishes.
With up to 190-proof and a neutral flavor profile, Everclear is the perfect culinary partner for cannabis chef and edible maker Vanessa Dora Lavorato. The higher the alcohol content, the better its ability to extract flavor to add more depth to dishes.
“There’s more to cooking with alcohol than boozy concoctions; alcohol plays a role in how we taste food,” she says. “I like to cook with Everclear because it gives me limitless options for bringing original flavors to a dish.”
Here are three classic Mexican-inspired dishes for Cinco de Mayo that will have everyone shouting “Ole!”
Watermelon Jalapeño Margarita
With fresh watermelon and jalapeño, this liqueur provides the perfect balance of heat and relief. It ignites a peppery fire on the taste buds, and promptly douses the flames with refreshing, juicy watermelon.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Reposado tequila
- 1 1/2 oz Watermelon Jalapeño Liqueur
- 3/4 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Instructions
- Combine tequila, Watermelon Jalapeño Liqueur and lime juice in a shaker full of ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass full of ice (salted rim optional).
- Garnish with lime wheel and/or jalapeño.
Everclear Nacho Cheese Dip
Here’s a fresh twist on a favorite cheesy, gooey and sometimes spicy classic for the ultimate nacho cheese dip. Just a dash in this crowd-pleasing dip awakens the senses. You won’t be able to stop reaching for more!
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 scallions, minced, whites and greens separated
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped into half-inch squares
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tbsp Everclear
- 1 cup milk
- 8 oz grated Monterey Jack cheese
- 8 oz grated medium cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp adobo sauce from chipotle can
- 2 tbsp diced green chili
- 1 jalapeno; minced
- 1/2 cup cilantro; chopped
Instructions
- In a sauté pan, heat the olive oil on low for a few minutes.
- In the oil, sauté the scallion whites and garlic for a minute before adding the bell pepper.
- Continue to cook on medium heat until the peppers are tender, about five minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and Everclear to make a slurry.
- Heat the milk on low in a medium saucepan. Add the slurry to the milk and raise the heat to medium and bring to a boil.
- Turn off the heat and add the grated cheese. Let the residual heat melt the cheese, then stir in the adobo sauce, green chili, jalapenos, 1/4 cup of cilantro and bell peppers.
- Mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and the fixings are evenly distributed.
- Pour into a festive bowl and top with the remaining 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, sliced jalapenos and sour cream. Add any other favorite flavorful toppings.
Gluten-Free Cauliflower Bites
Looking for a vegetarian taco filling that’s more than just beans? These mouthwatering cauliflower bites make the perfect fish or chicken substitute. Strike the perfect balance of crispy, yet tender deliciousness. The secret? Vanessa Marigold uses a splash of Everclear in her batter to keep it light and airy while preserving all the juicy flavor inside.
Ingredients
- 2 quarts. frying oil
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 cup rice flour
- 1/4 cup gluten-free oats, blended
- 1/4 cup gluten-free flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
- 3/4 cup ice water
- 1/4 cup Everclear
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
Instructions
- In a heavy bottom pan, heat the fry oil to 350°F (180°C)
- While the oil comes to temperature, combine the flours, baking powder, salt, water and Everclear in a bowl. Whisk until smooth.
- Cut the head of cauliflower into bite-sized florets.
- Coat the cauliflower in batter, and fry three to four florets at a time until golden brown (about 6-7 minutes). Remove from oil and let cool on a sheet pan lined with a paper towel. Enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce.
