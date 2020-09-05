End Summer Right With an Infused Labor Day Dessert

PHOTO contentdealer

Whether you want to work hard or hardly work on crafting a Labor Day delicacy, Cannabis Now has an infused baked good for that!

Sad but inevitably true: summer is officially drawing to a close. Away go the swimsuits and flip flops and out come the hoodies and flannel pajama pants. But on the plus side, you’re probably gearing up to enjoy a long weekend, courtesy of Labor Day. Workers of the world, chill out!

Whether you’re fielding summer blowout picnic invitations right and left, wondering what to bring to your friend’s beach house as a thank you gift or just looking for something to do with your time off, we suggest trying out one of Cannabis Now’s classic infused recipes for a surefire THC-fueled good time. Check out our picks below.

If You’re Sprawling Out in a Park

Cannabis-Infused Chocolate-Covered Banana Slices

If you’re looking for a sweet, low octane treat that will meld perfectly with the rest of your friends’ picnic offerings, search no further. All you need for this recipe is chocolate chips, bananas, infused coconut oil and the teensy bit of foresight it’ll take to prepare these guys the night before you head out. Slip ‘em into a cooler alongside the spiked seltzer and let the compliments roll in.

If You’re Looking to Get Active

CBD and THC-Infused Energy Bites

Take advantage of the waning warm weather by going for a nice hike or bike ride and bring these THC-infused granola bites along for the journey. They’re light, they’re relatively healthy and whether you’re an expert climber or a casual stroller, they’re sure to take your outdoor adventure to new heights that have nothing to do with altitude.

If You’re Soaking Up the Sun Seaside

Pot Popsicles

Life’s a beach, or at least life is a little bit better when you’re relaxing on one! The only thing you’ll have to worry about when you bring these little popsicle cubes on your next oceanic outing is how to keep them frosty enough that they don’t melt into a fruity, infused puddle while you’re burying your nose in the latest Sally Rooney book or splashing around in the waves.

If You’re Putting the Pot in Potluck

Almond Bliss Bars

If you don’t want to phone in a potluck dish, but you’re already looking to go the extra mile by providing a little more “fun” to the function, try these almond bliss bars. They’re the perfect cap to an eclectic meal and they’re more involved than rolling up a few joints and tossing them in your backpack — but barely. If your friends aren’t clamoring for the recipe on the basis of taste alone, they definitely will be once you let them know how easy these bars are to bake.

If You’re Actually Stuck Working

Cannabis-Infused Honey

If you are one of many unfortunate Americans whose boss isn’t letting you off the hook to celebrate the way your labor creates their capital, why not be a little bad and take a mental vacation? Sure, you might be physically behind the cash register or computer, grinding per usual, but with a few tablespoons of this infused honey in your morning cup of tea, the ineffable thing that makes you can kick it on a higher plane. How’s that for time off!

