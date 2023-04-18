Sponsored
Dynavap ‘M’ Plus Dry Herb Vaporizer Checks All Boxes
Search no further if you’re looking for a smooth, battery-free vaping experience. The Dynavap “M” Plus is a revolutionary device that promises an exceptional vaping experience for cannabis connoisseurs wanting to enjoy the smoking ritual. Here, I dive into the features of the “M” Plus and share my own experience testing it out.
Dynavap is a well-known name in the vaping industry, renowned for its innovative and high-quality products. The company was founded by George Breiwa in 2015, with a mission to provide a healthier and more sustainable alternative to traditional smoking methods.
When you see the “M” Plus packaging that resembles the temperature-indicating Captive Cap you realize how passionate the Breiwa family is about every aspect of the process. All parts are made in the US by people who truly believe in the products they’re creating. The design of Dynavap’s products is worth taking note of, with each product line featuring a beautifully designed vaporizer for any and every individual. Despite the stylish design, they’re all extremely simple to use—you might just need a quick tutorial, as it’s not your traditional vaporizer. No buttons or batteries here!
Dynavap’s products are designed to be simple, elegant, and highly functional, with a focus on enhancing the natural flavors and aromas of cannabis. Much like using one of the Dynavap products, it’s refreshing to see a company that wants the best for its customers. The company’s newest release is the Dynavap “M” Plus dry herb vaporizer. The quality hardware and design of this little piece shows their commitment to delivering a high-quality experience for their customers.
Features of the Dynavap “M” Plus
The Dynavap “M” Plus dry herb vaporizer is a compact and highly portable device perfect for on-the-go use. Its sleek and minimalist design features a unique heat-resistant mouthpiece that allows you to take long, smooth draws without harshness or irritation. With its pivot pyramid, I noticed a tenfold reduction in the amount of heat working its way down the main stem when pointing the flame on the lower end of the chamber or after a couple of back-to-back bowls. The pyramid also allowed for seamless control of my airport as I used the “M” Plus.
Made from high-quality medical-grade stainless steel, the “M” Plus ensures exceptional durability and longevity. It also comes with a stainless steel tip that heats up quickly and evenly, providing a smooth and consistent vaporization experience.
One of the most notable features of the “M” Plus is its innovative “click” technology, which alerts you when the device is ready to use. This feature ensures you get the perfect hit every time, without any guesswork or uncertainty.
My Experience With The Dynavap “M” Plus
There is heart and soul in every product Dynavap puts out, and the intricate design of the M+ is rumored to have hidden symbols within the American-manufactured vaporizer. The performance of the Dynavap “M” Plus dry herb vaporizer blew me away. Its compact size and discreet design make it easy to use in public settings without drawing too much attention. Everything in the Dynavap “M” Plus seems to serve a function, while still offering an interesting design that is fun to pass, smooth to smoke, and easy to clean. The four-piece design fits together and stays together until you need to pull it apart and throw the M+ right in the dishwasher.
The vapor quality was exceptional, with clean, smooth and flavorful hits that were consistent throughout the session. The “click” technology was incredibly helpful in ensuring that I got the perfect hit every time, and I appreciated the ease of use and low maintenance of the device. To achieve a darker flavor profile, I heated it for just a couple of seconds after the “click.” The result was comparable to a dark roast coffee without the burning flavor that gets left in my mouth with other smoking methods. I was also impressed by the device’s ability to extract every last bit of THC from my cannabis, leaving behind a potent and flavorful ABV (Already Been Vaped) material. Dynavap has inadvertently found a sustainable alternative for your pocket by honing in on vaporizer technology. ABV will provide you with a post-smoked brownish material that’s potent and decarboxylated, so you could toss it in a smoothie to feel the effects.
If you’re a cannabis connoisseur seeking a high-quality dry herb vaporizer that delivers exceptional performance and durability, the Dynavap “M” Plus is an excellent choice. Its innovative features, including click technology, heat-resistant mouthpiece, and high-quality construction, make it stand out in a crowded market. So, give it a try and experience the ultimate vaping experience with the Dynavap “M” Plus.