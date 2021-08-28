I Doobie: 5 Must-Haves For a Weed Wedding

PHOTOS Lollylah Cannabis

Cannabis-themed weddings keep getting more and more popular. Here are some ideas for how to have the best marijuana matrimony.

Wedding season may be coming to a close this year but for the lovestruck, anxiety-ridden, nail-biting couple counting down every single second until their special day, you can use all the time in the world. Tending to every little detail is an inescapable task of wedding planning, but if you’re trying to pull off something a little different — like an epic weed wedding — it may be even harder to find ideas that fit your theme.

If you need help figuring out ways to incorporate cannabis into one of the memorable days of your life, consider using one or all of these ideas at your wedding. Just make sure that your guests are properly educated before the day of the event, whether that means sending them information about the differences between smoking, vaping and eating edibles or having a trusted professional on-site to address any questions or concerns of your guests to ensure safety.

Bud Bar

At a bud bar, wedding attendees are able to choose from pre-selected strains to sample one or a combination of them. Picking a strain selection for your guests is similar to choosing your food menu — it’s important to consider your guests preferences and provide a variety of options, but it’s also a chance to show a bit of your own personal style and flair. Consider hiring a professional budtender to assist guests with questions, keep things organized and flowing smoothly.

Vape Station

Whether you want to provide a handheld vaporizer like the Pax 3 or go all out with something a little more sophisticated with high-end tabletop vaporizers the Herbalizer or the Volcano, having an area for people who prefer to vape or are hesitant to partake in flower will be a big win for your wedding. If you have a bud bar, you can stock both areas with the same strains or switch it up for a different experience altogether.

Unity Bowl

Lighting a single candle with two flames is a symbolic gesture at many weddings to signify the joining together of two individuals in unity. If want to keep it classic with your own unique twist, consider creating your own traditional gesture of oneness by sparking up a unity bowl with your beloved. All you need is a double hitter glass pipe with two flames to light one bowl, so that you can take the first married hit together in unison. Romantic, right?

Canna-Cocktails

Wine and champagne may be wedding staples, but it never hurts to try something new. Canna-Cocktail are alcohol-free drinks with cannabis-infused simple syrup which means people who may not usually indulge in cocktails will be able to have a drink if they’d like. Not sure where to start? Check out this recipe for inspiration and then let your imagination fly. Try figuring out how you might be able to recreate your favorite drinks or make up a canna-cocktail of your own as a signature drink for the evening.

Ganja Goodie Bags

Great weddings often have great parting favors for their loved ones to take home with them that will remind them of the couple’s big day. This is the time to let the creativity shine with small, sentimental gifts like customized matches or lighters, pre-rolls made of a combination of the couple’s favorite strains, engraved grinders or even small pipes. Try to think about something you’d be excited to receive and take home as you conceptualize your perfect goodie bag.

TELL US, do you want a weed wedding?