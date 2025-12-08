2025 Cannabis Holiday Gift Guide: This Year’s Standout Picks

PHOTO Elsa Olofsson

’Tis the season again! If you’re scrambling for last-minute presents or totally blanking on what to get your cannabis-loving crew, don’t stress — we’ve got you. The Cannabis Now team rounded up our favorite finds across the full spectrum of cannabis goodies. Think stylish smoking gear, elevated fashion pieces, tasty edibles, must-have seeds and grower essentials. There’s truly something for everyone on this list. Plus, we’ve sprinkled in exclusive holiday discount codes just for you. Time to spark some joy with the coolest cannabis gifts of 2025.

Give the gift of good vibes this holiday season. Mellow Fellow’s Live Resin Blends combine cannabinoids and terpenes for elevated, experience-based effects—crafted for every mood. Euphoria keeps spirits bright with an uplifting, creative boost, while Dream helps you unwind and find calm after the chaos. Each gummy is made with live resin for authentic strain flavor and consistent potency, wrapped in a sweet, shareable treat. $29.99



Clean Torch is a revolutionary breath-activated, flameless electric lighter that doubles as a vaporizer. This electric lighter is a no-brainer for cannabis enthusiasts and travel—windproof, rechargeable and totally flame-free, it works wherever you go. No butane either, just a quick inhale and you’re good to go. Plus, it’s compact, stylish and built to handle the elements, making it as smart as it is sleek. Whether you’re lighting up at a campsite or traveling across the country, Clean Torch is a must-have, long-life gadget perfect for every trip or keeping at home. It’s that surprisingly perfect little gadget you never knew you needed—until you realize it makes every smoke easier, cleaner, and way more fun. $125 (Use the code “Canna” for 15% off sitewide.)

The All-Paper Smokebuddy—the first in a new generation of sustainably sourced, eco-friendly smoke filters! Crafted entirely from paper, including the packaging, this Smokebuddy is a greener alternative to traditional filters. It effectively reduces odor and filters smoke while keeping secondhand smoke away from friends, family, and neighbors. Compact, convenient, and responsibly made, it’s designed with both performance and the planet in mind. $19.95 (Use Holiday Promo code: HOLIDAYBUDDY25 for 25% off).

Meet Tempest, the designer magnetic pipe from Artifact, engineered to elevate your ritual. It delivers ultra-smooth hits and feels like art in your hand, with two symmetrical halves that snap together with powerful magnets and pull apart in a second for easy cleaning. Inside, a cooling Labyrinth stretches the smoke, strips out heat, and collects resin so every bowl lands smooth and cool. Drop in the optional titanium filter for effortless sessions with hash and other extracts. It looks like a sculpture, hits like a bong, and cleans back to brand new whenever you want. It is the upgrade every weed lover secretly wants in their stocking. $78 (Use Holiday Promo Code CANNABISNOW10 for extra savings).

The new Storz & Bickel VEAZY Vaporizer delivers consistent, flavorful vapor in just 40 seconds using the company’s patented hybrid heating technology. It’s also the brand’s smallest and most affordable device, priced at just $249 and weighing 0.3 lbs. Users can fine-tune settings and easily personalize sessions from their phone or laptop via Bluetooth to the S&B web app. Plus, the quick USB-C charging system means you can easily recharge the device when you’re on the move. The VEAZY dry herb vape is the perfect blend of style and substance: It fits nicely in the palm of your hand but still packs a punch with S&B’s patented mini hybrid heater blending conduction and convection. $249



With over ten years of experience breeding exceptional cultivars and delivering world-class customer service, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) is a leader in the cannabis genetics space. They have a huge selection of premium cannabis seeds for your homegrowing friend. Whether you’re an experienced cultivator, or simply curious about trying to grow cannabis at home for the first, Royal Queen Seeds has seed varietals for every person, and every situation. Check out their Grow Guide and Strain Finder Tool to determine the best seeds to give this holiday season. These truly make for the perfect stocking stuffers! Starting at $12.50

If you choose to send cannabis seeds to a first-time grower, then consider bundling it with Royal Queen Seeds’ homegrow kit, which makes growing weed easier and stealthier than ever before. You don’t even need to go to the stores to buy soil or pots. With this convenient kit, you can grow fast autoflowering strains that reach a maximum height of 23.4 inches, and harvest after just 10 weeks. Each can contain 2 seeds, a germination plug, and all of the growing media and nutrients you’ll need. Just follow the instruction manual! $36

Back in stock and better than ever! Our new formula is 3X BIGGER than before and easier to chew for older dogs and easier to break for smaller doses. At Vlasic Labs, dogs are part of the family. This Broad Spectrum chew contains ZERO THC and 5mg of CBD per chew, so you can easily find the right dose for your pup. $34.99

Introducing the first waterproof hemp Chelsea boots. The classic design, now more stylish than ever, this time with a premium hemp upper. 8000 Kicks’ new boot is totally vegan, and it uses the same waterproofing technology as their backpacks and shoes. The Chelsea Boots include a rugged sole for the most demanding terrains while keeping a minimalist design for daily wear. $199 (Use 20% Promo Code: CANNABISNOW20 for extra savings.)

Tired of sleep supplements or teas that don’t actually work? Find that prescription meds do work, but you don’t want the negative side effects that come with them? Then Sunday Scaries THC Sleep Gummies are for you! The brand custom-formulated these gummies so that they actually work to help induce sleep, but without compromising your health. If you have any loved ones struggling with restless nights, consider these all-natural, full-spectrum gummies from Sunday Scaries. They are designed to prevent next-day grogginess, and the brand promises to refund you if you can’t fall asleep within 20-30 minutes. $31 (Use Promo Code: CNM20 for extra savings).

Each of these chocolate truffles from Mama Dose is a gentle guide on your journey towards presence and inner harmony, infused with 250mg of the potent Penis Envy strain. Mama’s Mindful Truffles offer a luxurious ritual of self-connection, designed to sharpen your senses and awaken your spirit. Handcrafted with premium vegan ingredients, these truffles combine rich, velvety cocoa with organic sweeteners to create a decadent, ethically sourced experience. $60 (Use Promo Code: CannabisNow2025 for extra savings).