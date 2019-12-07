CBD & Hemp Products for Pets

PHOTO Morgan English for Cannabis Now

When people find relief from CBD, they often want their pets to find that same improved quality of life. However, while it is amazing to see your golden retriever with arthritis run again, it’s important to first make sure your pet’s CBD is safe and high quality.

Pet products have essentially the lowest barrier of entry into the CBD market, so the pet product space has got more room for shady characters. However, the market has evolved a lot, so CBD is definitely worth a shot if you think it will help your animal companion.

