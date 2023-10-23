Women of Influence: Kristen Angelo

PHOTO Lizzy Affa

Launched shortly after Washington State passed adult-use legislation in 2012, A Pot Farmer’s Daughter has uniquely positioned itself as one of the first female-owned cannabis photography agencies at the forefront of the commercialized cannabis industry. Founder Kristen Angelo is the daughter of a prohibition-era grower and drug war veteran. She says she began photographing farmers as a passion project inspired by her own personal connection with cannabis. Thus, the brand name.

A Pot Farmer’s Daughter specializes in documentary, editorial, commercial and stock photography. With a decade of experience working exclusively in cannabis, Angelo strives to help brands achieve their marketing goals by producing striking visual content that more than fulfills the company’s marketing mission.

“Collectively, I’d like to see the cannabis industry continue advocating and working for inclusion and equity of all women while prioritizing removing barriers for, and elevating women of color, trans women, non-binary people and those impacted by prohibition-era policies.”

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.