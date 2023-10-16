Women of Influence: Gov. Kathy Hochul 

PHOTO Marc A. Hermann

As the first woman to serve as Governor of New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is focused on making a difference.

The first female governor of New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul worked her way up from local politics in Upstate’s Erie County before serving as a member of Congress, becoming lieutenant governor in 2021.

Gov. Hochul is now building on New York’s historic Marijuana Taxation & Regulation Act (MRTA)—signed in 2021 by then-governor Andrew Cuomo— including measures for restorative justice, overseeing the implementation of the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund which prioritizes licenses for nonprofits and the communities most impacted by cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs.

“As the first woman to serve as Governor of New York, I’m not focused on making history—I’m focused on making a difference. New York’s cannabis industry is doing exactly that, making a difference by righting the wrongs of the past, prioritizing support for equity applicants—which, by law, includes women-owned businesses—and generating investments into communities most impacted by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition. I was proud to select Tremaine Wright to serve as Chairwoman of the New York State Cannabis Control Board and that she’ll continue to establish the nation’s most equitable cannabis market.”

