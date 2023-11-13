Women of Influence: Allison Krongard & Laura Eisman 

PHOTO Vala Kodish

The founders of luxury cannabis brand Her Highness are on a mission to increase joy in women’s lives.

The co-founders of Her Highness, a luxurious line of couture cannabis products formulated to address women’s pain and pleasure points, Allison Krongard and Laura Eisman, sell THC pre-rolls, edibles, vapes and CBD concoctions. Her Highness also offers several covetable smoking accessories, including gold-plated grinders and lighters.

Both women have backgrounds in female-centered and innovative businesses. In 1998, Eisman founded Girlshop.com, an e-commerce site that expanded to a physical store in Manhattan’s red-hot Meatpacking District before selling to a competitor in 2007. Krongard is also the brains behind WallCandy Arts, a successful line of voguish removable wallpapers. The duo is now actively promoting the Her Highness’ mission “to increase joy in women’s lives.”

“Being a female founder/C-suite in cannabis is exciting, challenging, rewarding but most of all, critical for normalizing the industry,” Krongard says. “It was only five or six years ago when nearly 40% of executives in the space were female. That number has dwindled sharply, yet women are the fastest-growing consumer group in cannabis. I’d love to see more female founders join the party.” “It takes

guts to be a woman in any business, period,” Eisman says. “So, put on your big girl hot pants and be confident AF.”

This story was originally published in issue 48 of the print edition of Cannabis Now. Read it now on the Cannabis Now iTunes app.