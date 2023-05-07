Week in Review: Guitar Legend Carlos Santana Expands Cannabis Brand; Texas Inches Closer to Decriminalization

Photo courtesy of Mirayo by Santana

In this week’s cannabis round-up, Carlos Santana’s Mirayo by Santana adds to its product offering; Texas inches closer to decimalization; federally funded twin study finds lower rates of alcohol use disorder in legal cannabis states and a new report reveals that 42% of adults in the US have used cannabis and are likely to continue doing so.

Photo courtesy of Mirayo by Santana

Guitar Legend Carlos Santana’s Mirayo Brand Debuts New Line of Gummies

Californian cannabis brand powerhouse, The Parent Company, has unveiled an expansion of Mirayo by Santana, the brand developed in collaboration with the iconic musician Carlos Santana. The new line of gummies each contains 10mg solventless rosin in three enticing flavors that draw inspiration from Latin culture: Prickly Pear, Guava and Raspberry.

Mirayo gummies are made using natural ingredients, delivering a potent and delightful experience for consumers. The new gummies are shaped as a tribute to the sacred heart, a symbol representing the profound connection between human and divine love—a concept that holds immense significance for Santana. The bond between human and divine love is a profound idea that carries great importance for Santana. The name “Mirayo” pays tribute to Santana’s heritage and carries the intention of empowering individuals to “pursue their own radiance.” It is derived from the merging of “my” and “ray” in Spanish, symbolizing a personal connection and embracing the light within each person.

“Mirayo is a celebration of the human spirit,” Santana said in a press release. “An invitation to embrace unity, harmony, and oneness. Through cannabis, I’ve found a tool that enhances spiritual connection and brings awareness to the divine light within. With the help of our friends at The Parent Company, we hope to inspire evolution and empower people to manifest their highest potential. Together, we can elevate our minds and transform pain into joy.”

Mirayo by Santana is available at all of The Parent Company’s retail locations.

PHOTO Summer Woods

Cannabis Penalty Reduction Bill Passes Texas House of Representatives

Texas is potentially edging closer to the decriminalization of cannabis. The Texas House Bill 218, currently progressing through the state legislature, aims to alleviate the penalties associated with cannabis possession in the Lone Star state.

This bill, already approved in the Texas House of Representatives, is projected to significantly and immediately impact the justice system. It specifically reduces the penalties for possessing one ounce or less of cannabis. Notably, the bill directs law enforcement officers to refrain from making arrests for possession and establishes a procedure for expunging prior cannabis charges. Under HB 218, if an individual is found with up to one ounce of cannabis in Texas, it’d be considered a citable offense rather than an arrestable one. Additionally, a fine of up to $500 could be imposed.

“Spend money where it needs to be spent,” attorney Thad Davidson said. “Utilize resources where they need to be utilized, and skip the rest. And this is one of those things that can be skipped.”

Data from NORML reveals that in 2021 alone, more than 20,000 arrests were made in Texas for cannabis possession. The bill’s journey to becoming a law necessitates approval in the senate as well as Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.

PHOTO Lukas

Federally Funded Twin Study Finds Lower Rates Of Alcohol Use Disorder in Legal Cannabis States

If you live in an adult-use state, chances are you’re less likely to experience alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to a new federally funded study from researchers at the University of Colorado and the University of Minnesota which was The peer-reviewed study published last week in the journal Psychological Medicine.

240 pairs of twins were observed, one in a legal market state and one in another. Researchers discovered that overall alcohol consumption wasn’t significantly different; the twins living in legal cannabis states were “less likely to risk harm while under the influence of alcohol” than their twin residing in a state where cannabis remained prohibited.

“Recreational legalization was associated with increased cannabis use and decreased AUD symptoms but wasn’t associated with other maladaptations,” the researchers wrote. “We established evidence that suggests cannabis legalization causes a 0.11 standard deviation increase in cannabis frequency, whereas AUD symptoms decreased by 0.11 standard deviations driven by reductions in use of alcohol when physically hazardous.”

Photo courtesy of New Frontier Data

The Power of Medical Cannabis in Changing Public Perceptions

New Frontier Data has released a comprehensive report summarizing the results of a recent survey involving more than 4,300 adult cannabis consumers. The survey explored various aspects such as consumption patterns, purchasing behavior, product preferences, expenditures and beliefs about cannabis. Additionally, the survey also gathered insights from more than 1,100 non-consumers regarding their potential use and perceptions of cannabis.

Titled Cannabis Consumers In America 2023 Part 1: An Overview of Consumers Today, the report reveals that 42% of adults in the US have used cannabis and are likely to continue doing so. Furthermore, it highlights that 37% of adults in the US qualify as “current consumers,” meaning they consume cannabis at least once a year and plan to use it in the future.