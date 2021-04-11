Sponsored
The Rise of Mary Jane’s CBD
Mary Jane’s CBD dispensaries aim to educate consumers on the benefits of CBD and how it can be used as natural alternative to harmful pharmaceutical drugs.
Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary offers customers an alternative to harmful pharmaceutical drugs with their top-notch, quality-made CBD products. Mary Jane’s founders built the brand on their desire to build awareness for CBD and its health benefits. They’re on a mission to make high-quality CBD accessible to anyone and everyone who needs it.
“Here at Mary Jane’s, we provide our customers with the highest quality, top-notch CBD Hemp products. Our team is extremely passionate about CBD and the cannabis movement as a whole,” said Mary Jane’s CBD Dispensary Co-Founder Matthew Meyer. “Our goal is to spread health and wellness by making CBD accessible to all that seek it.”
With nine physical locations around the United States and more dispensaries coming, Mary Jane’s will provide you with the best possible service and products. They take the time to understand your needs and help guide your purchasing decisions so you can achieve your wellness goals.
Mary Jane’s makes all customers a top priority. Whether you are inquiring about CBD’s benefits in aiding a medical condition, looking to curb feelings of anxiety and depression, or simply interested in recreational use, Mary Jane’s knowledgeable staff can help you find the best product for your needs.
Building a CBD Revolution, One Dispensary at a Time
Mary Jane’s first store opened in 2018 in the heart of Savannah, Georgia. At that time, there was a lot of media hype around CBD, and the store quickly took off. In response to popular demand, they converted more Savannah area smoke shops into full-fledged CBD dispensaries and expanded into San Antonio, Texas and Asheville, North Carolina.
Mary Jane’s Dispensary is home to a wide variety of their very own CBD products, such as oils, creams, gummies, vapes, joints, tinctures and more. They supply and carry products that are non-psychoactive (like CBD), as well as products that are psychoactive (like DELTA-8 THC).
No matter your reason for seeking out CBD, Mary Jane’s will put the right plants in your hands. With a goal of spreading revolutionary information about CBD as alternative medicine, Mary Jane strives to educate the masses on the many ways they can avoid – or come off of – harmful, addictive, expensive and often complicated pharmaceuticals.
“With more and more information emerging about the greed and corruption behind big Pharma companies, and deadly drug epidemics continuing to rise, it is only right that we explore other avenues of curing people’s pain and illnesses,” Meyer said.
