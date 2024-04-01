Stündenglass Launches New Chest Mount Accessory

PHOTO Stündenglass

Stündenglass, the popular gravity infuser from Grenco Science, has introduced a revolutionary chest mount accessory for April Fools.

What’s up, party people! Are you tired of the same old at-home Stündenglass experience?

Well, hold on to your hats because influencer ‘Bearded Larry’ has something that will change how you smoke forever.

Stündenglass, the popular gravity infuser from Grenco Science, is introducing a revolutionary chest mount accessory. Now, you can easily take your Stündenglass on the road—rollerblading, walking the dog, on your commute, even doing laundry.

Made from soft, breathable polyester, this essential vest guarantees a secure fit for your Stündenglass. To enhance comfort during prolonged use, the Grenco Science team has incorporated additional padding. Engineered with an aluminum mount, the vest offers a reliable, hands-free experience, ensuring easy access to your Stündenglass. Adjustable shoulder straps and waist buckles facilitate effortless adjustment, accommodating users of various sizes.

The Stündenglass gravity bong is the world’s first contactless ​water hookah pipe that’s powered by pure fluid physics. The patented, first-of-its-kind 360-degree rotation system of the Stündenglass is a powerful fusion of form and function. Innovative design, precision craftsmanship, and collabs with two of the hottest brands in cannabis—Cookies and Dr. Greenthumb—have made the Stündenglass one of the most coveted bongs on the market.

Don’t just mount it; chest mount it.

Why settle for the ordinary when you can turn your world upside down?

Call 1(888) 807-4070 and order your Stündenglass chest mount accessory this April Fool’s day.