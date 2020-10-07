Strain Hotspot: WiFi Mints

Photos Erik Christiansen

It starts as a tale of great genetics, as most strain stories do. Today, WiFi Mints from Seed Junky might be garnering the most hype of any new strain up and down the West Coast — and that’s thanks to its legendary parents.

One side of the WiFi Mints lineage comes from the WiFi 43 bred by California seed breeder OG Raskal and hunted down by famed Los Angeles cultivators the Jungle Boys. The other side of the lineage is the very same Animal Mints male that Seed Junky used to create the similarly popular Wedding Cake strain. (Animal Mints is a cross of Animal Cookies paired with Blue Power and Girl Scout Cookies.) The results are buds that smell like both mint and pine, with a light fuel note in the background and a hard kush flavor punching through.

But a notable heritage isn’t the only thing establishing WiFi Mints as a strain to watch. WiFi Mints has garnered so much enthusiasm because one of the top breeders in the world at the moment — The Village — added it to his rotation.

The Village has been working with WiFi Mints for over a year and a half. He received a cut of the strain from the Jungle Boys, who originally scored the most-famed WiFi Mints phenotype from Seed Junky, who in turn was gifted the strain by the grower who popped it. In an Instagram post describing the lineage of how the cut got around, Seed Junky noted that in The Village’s hands, Wifi Mints was being grown to its full potential.

The Village told Cannabis Now that he received the WiFi Mints cut the second time he linked up with the Jungle Boys. “I didn’t know much about it. The [Jungle Boys] were just like, ‘Here, try this.’ And it was right when Seed Junky was blowing up,” he said.

Though he thought at the time that it was cool to get another strain from Seed Junky, given the buzz Seed Junky was starting to create, The Village still didn’t know much about the gem he’d gotten his hands on. After his first batch was harvested he realized it was impressive.

“I had some buddies try it and they were like, ‘Dude, this is some of the best kush I’ve ever tasted.’ It actually has that minty kind of kush taste,” he said.

From there, The Village did a full run of the WiFi Mints in one of his rooms. He brought the resulting flowers to the High Times Sacramento Cannabis Cup in 2018. While The Village made it to the podium with his personal cut of Mimosa and not WiFi Mints, some of the most excitement that weekend swirled around the WiFi Mints.

“Sacramento was where we released it and it got pretty big, because everyone just loves it,” he said. “I always tell people nine out of ten times I’m getting tagged online, it’s because of WiFi Mints.”

The Village said he has yet to make any extractions with the WiFi Mints because the flowers are just so nice and in demand. Of course, he says, he wouldn’t mind smoking some fat WiFi Mints THCA diamonds, but part of the fun is seeing that immaculate flower through to the final end stages — holding high quality in your hands before you roll it up and flaunt it at the world of boof pre-rolls.

To go along with the flavor and eye-catching buds, WiFi Mints is also enjoyable to grow.

“What I like is it doesn’t stretch much,” The Village said. “I have never grown the WiFi 43 from the Jungle Boys, but it has a short-grown kind of style. I wouldn’t say it is like a bubba or indica-leaning [strain], because it just doesn’t have any crazy internode spacing or anything like that.”

The Village also enjoys that it stays short when it enters the flowering stage, which is always a plus for indoor cultivators.

“Overall, it’s just an easy plant to grow,” he said. “I don’t have to do anything crazy if she’s happy overall. She throws down. She doesn’t change much on the look when other strains might change batch to batch. I enjoy growing her and basically have had her in every room for a long time now.”

The Village said the WiFi Mints is a staple strain for any garden, which is high praise from a guy who needs the space to grow all his own original genetics. When asked how a strain like WiFi Mints seals the deal on getting real estate in one of his grow rooms, he said the process changes, but he tends to keep an eye out for trends and what people are liking. That methodology has led to the WiFi Mints in every room.

“Lately, I’ve been switching it up with other strains,” The Village said. “We just got that Modified Grapes I’m trying to get in every room. We just got a Kombucha cut we’re trying to get in every room. So it changes as I find things, but WiFi Mints, Jungle Cake, Wedding Cake — those are kind of my go-tos.”

The Village also noted that he’s not really growing Banana Punch or Mimosa anymore because they’ve gotten so popular. This might mean that one day, WiFi Mints will be phased out of his grow room. But for now, it’s the star.

TELL US, have you ever smoked WiFi Mints?

Originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now. LEARN MORE