Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction: The “Napa” of Cannabis

Photos courtesy of the Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction

Inspired by the Napa Valley Wine Auction, this private, high-end cannabis benefit event is raising consciousness about the premium, small-batch craft cannabis grown in the rich terroir of Northern California. And of course—the farmers growing it.

It seems like lifetimes now that the craft cannabis farmers of California have been fighting to be heard and allowed to prosper. It’s been a tough road with State and local government forces who seem to not want us around, plus the simple fact that high taxes keep most consumers going to their “guy down the block” for weed. As they say, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. As such, we always manage as much as possible to toss some FUN into the mix.

It came to me in a flash a few years back: If Napa can do it, so can Mendocino. I was thinking about the famous Napa Valley Wine Auction, which began in 1981 with a group of vintners who wanted to gain notoriety while helping local causes. After 40 years, they raised millions of dollars for a variety of charities and Napa became known as one of the premier grape-growing regions in the world.

Benefiting the Mendocino Community

Our time has come. Hence, the Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction came into being. The inaugural event took place last July and was such a success that we raised $20,000 for the Redwood Community Services Mental Health division. This year, all proceeds after expenses will benefit the Mendocino Land Trust and the Cancer Resource Centers of Mendocino. Although times are tough on most cannabis farmers, it feels great to give back to our community. The MCFA is produced by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) and the Mendocino Producers Guild (MPG) with support from Visit Mendocino.

Several cultivators from award-winning farms in the region will be on hand at the auction to share knowledge about the benefits of sungrown cannabis. The MCFA will be held Saturday, June 17, from 5-10 pm at The Brambles near the hamlet of Philo in the magnificent Anderson Valley in the southern part of Mendocino County. The elegant venue is donated to the auction by Jim Roberts and Brian Atkinson, who also own the chic cannabis brand Bohemian Chemist. By now, you must be wondering if we plan to auction off cannabis! Well, after much thought and consultation with cannabis attorney Omar Figueroa, we came up with a plan. It’s simple, fun and everyone gets to enjoy some of the best cannabis on the planet.

The Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction is a private event, meaning that if you’d like to attend, you can write us with your request, and we’ll send you information on how to purchase tickets ($200). All earnings go through an official 501c3, and tickets are partially tax-deductible, according to your accountant.

Since it’s private, we don’t need the full entourage of government agencies, retail dispensaries and more on-site, as no cannabis sales will take place. Instead, guests place bids on the many fabulous offerings. Their generosity is matched by growers who want to share from their Private Reserve. In other words, you’ll get to take home some very special cannabis grown in a fine farmer’s personal garden. It’s a win-win for both the HIGH bidder, as well as the charities receiving the benefits.

The 2022 Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction raised $20,000 for the Redwood Community Services Mental Health division.

Celebrate Beneath the Redwoods

The Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction is a magical time spent under the soaring redwoods. The evening starts with the silent auction. As guests mingle and enjoy local organic wines and hors d’oeuvres, they’ll no doubt be greeted by the “Joint Girl” with her tray of rolled-up libations. It’s also very amusing to peruse the silent and live auctions items on display and play the bidding game on treasures, including curated farm baskets and collectible arts; wellness experiences; hotel stays both near and far in exotic places like Lake Atitlan and Jamaica; local cannabis farm tours and so much more.

After the silent auction tables are closed, guests head towards the lovely open-air dining area, where a delicious meal prepared by Chef Dan Hagopian of the Valley of the Moon will be served. By now, everyone is feeling fantastic and a little community is being formed. Many of the guests who came last year are returning to see friends they made then—that’s a lot of what this event is all about. Making meaningful connections.

There’s something so special about dining under the stars and redwoods on a warm Mendocino evening. During dessert, the live auction will take place, conducted by the very entertaining auctioneer Johnny Bessolo. He’s a fast-talking man who knows just how to play with the crowd to get everyone excited.

By the close of the auction, guests are happy and ready to dance. This year the DJ is none other than Zack Darling—the incredible marketing mind and music maker. Farmers and city folks alike will kick up their heels in celebration.

Most people don’t have a clue about the wonders and benefits of growing cannabis in the Emerald Triangle, where the terroir is ideal in every way. Likewise, most people think of pot farmers as a bunch of stoned-out, lazy hippies in the hills. However, we are truly exceptional, first-class artisanal craftspeople who should be lauded as much as the finest vintner. The Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction is our way of raising consciousness about the high quality of the cannabis produced here and the incredible people who produce it.

We strive to be known as “the Napa of Cannabis” by showing that we can do it with style too. The time has come to place craft cannabis alongside fine wine and other HIGH-class comestibles.

If you’re looking to attend a coveted cannabis experience this summer in the heart of the Emerald Triangle, this is it. Come and discover the eclectic wonders of Mendocino County and find out why the Emerald Triangle is claimed to grow the very best cannabis while having fun and donating to very worthy causes. Tickets for the Mendocino Craft Farmers Auction on June 17 are available now from mendocinocfa.com.