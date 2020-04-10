Travel Vicariously With These International Cannabis Features

PHOTO Elroi

Take a journey around the world without leaving your chair with our round-up of international cannabis stories, from sampling Moroccan hash in the Rif mountains with Ed Rosenthal to traveling through India with Swami and Nikki.

Legendary seed company Dutch Passion is moving towards creating an international cannabis product line.

The homeland of hash production lies deep in the Rif Mountains.

Canada may be the first G-7 nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis, but the country has deep roots when it comes to cultivating. At the dawn of a new era for legalized, corporate weed in Canada, one craft grower aims to bring the beauty of the bud back to the foreground.

Longtime Emerald Triangle cultivators Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya try traveling sans cannabis.

Sweet Seeds, one of the biggest and most popular seed banks in Spain, has grown from a few friends smoking weed and swapping seeds to a major player in Europe’s rapidly developing seed market.

The penalties for growing cannabis in Japan could be up to seven years in prison.

Cannabis-loving adventurers need to put Australia on their map now that the country’s pot policy is catching up to the early medical cannabis system in the U.S.

People have been growing cannabis in Africa for centuries, and now legal cannabis production has taken hold in some countries on the continent — with several more anticipating an embrace of the new industry on the horizon.

